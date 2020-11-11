2020 Bunker 300 At New International Competition Venue

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Over the weekend of October 16-18th, Bunker Trap athletes of all demographics traveled to the Cardinal Shooting Center for the 2020 Bunker 300. This open event became the 2nd competition to utilize the newly built International Skeet and Bunker Trap facilities at the popular competition venue in Marengo, Ohio. Earlier in 2020, teams from the Cardinal Shooting Center, Promatic, and the Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) worked to install these facilities for first use by the SCTP National Championships in July.

In an initiative to further increase awareness and participation in the international disciplines of shotgun shooting sports, the SCTP hosted the Bunker 300 with event partner and program Red Diamond Sponsor, Winchester.

The competition kicked off on a Friday, with a 100 target prelim event, with awards for 1-3 in junior and open categories. Through the weekend, competitors shot the 200 match target event, followed by the open final on Sunday to determine awards for HOA, 2nd, and 3rd award honors.

Tristan Schroder took the honor of High Junior at the Bunker 300 and was a winner in the Random Team Race. Tristan is an SCTP athlete and International Team Member.

“The SCTP Winchester 300 was a great match, as we grow our International Style shooting presence at Cardinal Center,” said Chet Tuinstra, SCTP Eastern Director of Development. “This relaxed, relatively low key open shoot allowed student-athletes from the Scholastic Clay Target Program and others outside youth shooting sports to compete and hone their skills at this fantastic new facility! We look forward to growing this type of competition at Cardinal Center in the future.”

About the Scholastic Shooting Sports Foundation

The Scholastic Shooting Sports Foundation (SSSF) is 501(c)(3) public charity responsible for all aspects of the Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) and Scholastic Action Shooting Program (SASP) across the United States. SCTP and SASP are youth development programs in which adult coaches and other volunteers use shooting sports to teach and to demonstrate sportsmanship, responsibility, honesty, ethics, integrity, teamwork, and other positive life skills.

