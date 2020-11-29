Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has an introductory sale on the Brownells Glock 9mm Gen3 Windowed Slide with a Trijicon RMR RM06 Red Dot optic for $659.99 after you game their cart with coupon code “VTK” at check out. Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders. The Trijicon RMR RM06 retails for $600.00 all by its self, that is like getting the slide for $50.00!

Brownells Front Cut RMR Slides for Glock® pistols. This package features a distinctive, wraparound serration pattern that aids in manipulating the slide, especially when checking the chamber. They also come with a pre-cut slot for easy, secure, low-profile mounting of a Trijicon RMR sight. In addition, you can get your Front Cut RMR Slide with a “window” cutout on top between the front serrations that reduces weight and enhances airflow to keep the barrel cooler. Fits Gen3 Glock 17 and 19 pistols & components: Machined from corrosion-resistant 17-4 stainless steel billet Heat treated to add surface hardness & given a wear-resistant matte black Nitride finish Comes as a kit with a Trijicon RMR RM06 which features adjustable brightness and a 3.25 MOA Dot. The RMR has a long battery life off a single CR2032 battery and is housed in a rugged forged aluminum housing. Channel liner required for these slides. Channel liners are a press fit and require a Channel Liner tool to install. Includes patented optic cut technology pioneered by ZEV Technologies. Patent No. RE47335

