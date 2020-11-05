Muddy Announces Upgrade of New Manifest Wireless Camera

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Irving, TX – Muddy Outdoors, manufacturer of high-quality treestands, box blinds, ground blinds, treestand safety equipment, trail cameras, and accessories for hunters, has released a major firmware update for the new Muddy Manifest Cellular Trail Camera.

All Muddy Manifest wireless cameras can now be updated with the new firmware. This new update delivers a significant enhancement to image quality beyond the industry-leading photo quality that has already set the Muddy camera line apart in the crowded trail cam marketplace. The firmware update can be made quickly in a simple to follow step by step process that the app directs users through and will give users the option to have the standard or a higher quality image sent to their Command App.

The Muddy Manifest offers everything serious hunters demand in a wireless camera system. A QR code allows easy and quick activation and setup of the wireless system and data plan selection. Once set up and in the field, all camera functions, firmware updates, and cellular plan management functions can be performed remotely through the new Stealth Cam COMMAND App available from Google Play or iOS App Store.

With a wide range of available data plans through Verizon and AT&T cellular networks, the Muddy Manifest offers hunters numerous choices to fit any budget. Plans start as low as $5 per month, and consumers can select between monthly or annual plans.

Key features of the Muddy Manifest wireless system include:

All-new Stealth Cam Command App & Web Interface QR code quick scan Data plans start as low as $5/Mo. No contracts – Month to month One free year of cloud storage (access images anywhere from any device) 16MP Image Capture <0.8 Trigger Speed 80ft Flash Detection Range Infrared Burst Mode



Model: MUD-ATW (AT&T) or MUD-VRZ (Verizon)

MSRP: $179.99

For more information on this and other great Muddy products, please visit GoMuddy.com.

About Muddy Outdoors

Muddy Outdoors is known for its high-quality products at affordable prices! Over the last several years we’ve revolutionized to include five times our existing product line. With innovative and advanced designs, the Muddy line is enhanced with the exceptionally high-end features and unwavering quality that it has always been known for. As tradition continues, Muddy endeavors to exceed limitations and raise the bar on expectations through innovation, experience, and commitment.

Muddy is a subsidiary brand under GSM Outdoors.

Visit www.gsmoutdoors.com. To become a dealer or have a sales representative contact you, please call (877) 269-8490