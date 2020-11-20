Ohio: School Security Legislation Passed out of Senate – Heads to House

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Two days ago, the Senate passed important School Security Legislation, Senate Bill 317. This measure now heads to the House for further consideration. Please contact your State Representative and ask them to support the right to self-defense of school employees.

Senate Bill 317, sponsored by Senator Bill Coley, allows those school employees who are authorized to lawfully carry a concealed firearm for self-defense on school property, to do so without being required to undergo an extensive police training program. SB 317 clarifies the intent of the law and allows local school districts to continue to determine what is in the best interest of their faculty and students.

Again, please contact your State Representative and ask them to support Senate Bill 317.​

