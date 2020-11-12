Rep. Buddy Carter On Why We Must Win the Georgia Senate Runoff Elections ~ VIDEO

Field reporting by Rob Pincus.

Georgia – -(AmmoLand.com)- From earlier today at the Epic Shoot 2020, hosted by Big Daddy Unlimited on November 11th, 2020, Congressman Buddy Carter lays it all out on why winning U.S Senate races in the state of Georgia are so important to defeat the socialist wave from sweeping over America.

Representative Buddy Carter (GA) explains the unprecedented importance of the Georgia Senate Runoff Election on January 5th, 2021, and the role that the Second Amendment community will play in winning this race for America.

This election will decide the balance of power in the United States Legislature and be instrumental in determining the short term future of the way our country is governed.

Get out the Vote!





About Rob Pincus

Rob Pincus has been educating people about defensive shooting and related personal defense topics for over two decades. He is the Executive Director of the Personal Defense Network and the owner of I.C.E. Training Company. He has authored several books, produced over 100 training DVDs, appeared on several TV & Radio shows, and trained military, law enforcement, and armed individuals around the world. His advice focuses on efficiency and practicality based on his own experiences and continuing research of both real-world events and cutting edge training practices. www.icetraining.us