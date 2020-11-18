SAR USA Unveils SAR 2000 9mm Semi-Automatic Pistol

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Auburn, AL- November 17, 2020 – SAR USA by Sarsilmaz, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of firearms, is pleased to announce the launch of the new SAR 2000 pistol line in the US. Designed as a duty and defensive pistol for military officers, the rugged all-steel hammer-fired SAR 2000 pistol is a favorite among military and police forces around the world.

“It is truly unprecedented that we can offer real-world military and police proven products to the US consumer,” said Todd Pearson, COO of SAR USA. “There is no better way to validate the quality, performance, and reliability of the SAR 2000 than to have the chosen by elite forces all over the world.”

Offered in single/double action, the new SAR 2000 line features a 4.5-inch hammer-forged barrel with a recessed crown for increased accuracy, alloy-forged steel, and forged stainless-steel frame and slide. Other features include an ergonomic trigger guard, Picatinny rail for accessories, dovetail rear sight, and changeable front sight. The SAR 2000 offers a choice of two 10 round or two 17 round capacity magazines, making it compliant in capacity restricted states. Model offerings come in Blued, Stainless, and finishes. This firearm is a must-have for any gun enthusiast.

Technical Specifications:

Caliber: 9x19mm

Height: 5.5”

Capacity: 17+1 or 10+1

Width: 1.4”

Overall length: 8.0”

Barrel Length: 4.5

Weight: 32.2 oz

MSRP: Blued $477.77 Stainless: $499.99

To learn more about the complete product line from SAR USA by Sarsilmaz, please visit: www.sarusa.com or follow us on Facebook www.facebook.com/sarusaofficial/

About SAR USA by Sarsilmaz:

SAR USA is the exclusive importer of Sarsilmaz Arms. Founded in 1880 in Istanbul, Turkey, Sarsilmaz produces firearms for 78 nations from their over 1-million square foot, state-of-the-art facilities that have raised the bar for the standard in quality control for firearms manufacturing. They produce arms for NATO and many militaries worldwide. Now they are offering select firearms to the American market via SAR USA.