SIG SAUER Shipping P320 Fire Control Unit (FCU) and Launches Virtual Configurator

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- SIG SAUER, Inc. is pleased to announce the SIG SAUER Custom Works P320 Fire Control Unit (FCU) is now shipping and arriving at select SIG SAUER Master and Elite Dealers. The standalone P320 Fire Control Unit (FCU) enables an entirely new level of customization and personalization in the world of firearms; in addition consumers now have the ability to build a completely custom P320 using the P320 Studio at sigsauer.com.

“The P320 pistol is renowned for both its unprecedented modularity and unmatched capability to become the pistol of choice amongst firearms enthusiasts and all branches of the U.S. Military,” said Tom Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President, SIG SAUER, Inc. “The soul of the P320, and the driving force behind its modularity, is the patented, serialized fire control unit that gives the consumer the ability to build their dream pistol from the ground up.”

The SIG SAUER P320 Custom Works Fire Control Unit (FCU) is a patented, serialized fire control unit (only available at select retail stores) that features a titanium nitride coating and lightened skeletonized trigger with an exclusive FCU Serial Number (FCU ###), and is compatible with 9mm, 357 SIG and 40 S&W calibers.

“In conjunction with the availability of the P320 FCU in retail stores, we are also launching the P320 Studio online at sigsauer.com. This level of customization is an industry first and the virtual experience offers the consumer countless options and endless possibilities to build and view their custom P320,” continued Taylor. “We are planning to take the customization element of this one step further, because we recognize that the consumer wants what they want, and sometimes that’s something SIG doesn’t offer. By working hand-in-hand with premium after-market component manufacturers, FCU customers can quite literally build their dream P320 however they want.”

The P320 Studio gives the consumer a unique online experience to build a P320 pistol from the ground up by choosing a grip module, slide, barrel, guides and springs, optics, or complete CAL-X Kits with the virtual P320 configurator. All parts available within the P320 Studio are available for purchase direct from sigsauer.com.

“It’s quite fitting that for the pistol known for its modularity, SIG has found yet another way to introduce an entirely new level of modularity and personal customization to the P320,” concluded Taylor.

