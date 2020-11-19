Tactical Deals: Streamlight TLR RM 2 Rail Mounted Weapon Light $106.19 CODE

Check out our Daily Gun & Ammunition Deals page for more savings!

The Streamlight TLR RM 2 1,000 Lumen Rail-Mounted Weapon Light System. This package is equipped with an independently operating push-button and remote pressure switches to give you the security of knowing you'll always have light. Features: 1,000 lumens; 200 m beam; runs 1.5 hours; 3 hours on strobe

Features independently operating push-button switch or remote pressure switch

Remote pressure switch exits at 90° providing improved wire routing option while preserving rail space

Safe off feature prevents accidental activation; saves batteries

Engineered optic produces a concentrated beam with optimum peripheral illumination

Securely attaches to long guns with MIL Standard 1913 Rails

Packaged as a kit offering everything you need to mount to your long gun (remote pressure switch kit, key kit)

Powered by two CR123A lithium batteries (included)

IPX7; waterproof to 1m for 30 minutes Specifications: High Lumens: 1,000

Run Time: 1.50 hours

Beam Distance: 200 meters

Max Candela: 10,000

Battery Type: CR123A Lithium

Battery Quantity: 2

Length: 4.55″

Weight: 4.55 oz This weapon light system is packaged as a kit that includes everything you need to mount to your long gun.

