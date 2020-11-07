Trump Team Sets Up ‘Voter Fraud Report’ Website as Evidence Piles Up

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- As gun owners watch Joe Biden prepare to claim victory, allegations of vote fraud fly around cyberspace and legal actions are being filed faster than John Wayne could pull a sixgun. President Donald Trump’s team and their allies have set up a website for people to report possible cases of fraud or voting irregularities. You can report voter fraud you personally experienced, witnessed, or found via the world web. Report everything before they hide the evidence:

At this writing, it appeared anti-gun former Vice President Joe Biden was on the verge of securing the required 270 Electoral College votes to win the election.

But there are questions about the integrity of elections in several key states, and while some news agencies have raced to dispel those concerns, many Trump supporters, including American gun owners concerned about Biden’s plans to erode their Second Amendment rights, are paying attention.

Post Office Corruption

One alarming video has been posted by James O’Keefe and Project Veritas, depicting a phone conversation he had with an alleged Post Office whistleblower in Michigan who claimed late ballots had been back-dated.

USPS WHISTLEBLOWER: Postmaster in Erie, PA is ordering mail supervisors to back-date ballots to Election Day so that they are counted. #MailFraud pic.twitter.com/V7N3fmQ08D — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 6, 2020

Voter Fraud in Michigan

There have been other suspicious postings on social media, allegedly showing how a few cases of voter fraud were perpetuated using the identities of dead people.

Here’s me plugging it in myself pic.twitter.com/QrDUoshsKJ — Essential Fleccas 🇺🇸 (@fleccas) November 5, 2020

A similar video posted on YouTube demonstrates how alleged voter fraud has or could occur in Michigan, a state where several questions have been raised about a ballot drop that either entirely or largely went to Biden. Critics have contended it is statistically impossible for a shipment of ballots to arrive at voter headquarters and not have a single Trump ballot in the bunch. While there may be no satisfactory way to prove or disprove the allegation, this video is keeping the controversy alive:

In Plain Sight

Another video, apparently showing some vote tabulators at work in Pennsylvania, appears to allege that counters are filling in blanks on ballots. Whether that is the case or not, the video has apparently raised concerns about the integrity of the tabulating process.

Ballot counter in PA stamping the ballot as accepted then filling it out???

While all of this is happening, establishment media outlets are scrambling to refute claims of vote fraud, but they are going about it in ways that seem more like editorials than matter-of-fact reporting. For example, CNN stated in its lead paragraph of one story, “Top Republicans are defending President Donald Trump's baseless claims of voter fraud and a rigged election even as some rank-and-file congressional Republicans have spoken out against the President's latest remarks.”

The story went on to assert the president was making “false claims” that “that a count of legally cast ballots would show him winning the presidential race…”

It is not clear how CNN determined any of Trump’s claims are “baseless,” and the use of that word only reinforces the belief of many that the president has never gotten a square treatment by the American press.

The Associated Press ran this paragraph as its lead: “Key Republican lawmakers, including 2012 presidential nominee Mitt Romney, on Friday slammed President Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated claim that Democrats are trying to ‘steal’ the election, even as GOP leaders struck a more neutral tone — and others urged the White House to fight.”

Even The Guardian has gotten in on the act, declaring in the lead paragraph of one report, “In his Wednesday evening address, an increasingly desperate Donald Trump continued his assault on the democratic process by lying about widespread voter fraud.”

Meanwhile, Fox News is reporting that Republican leaders in Pennsylvania are encouraging people to “relax,” amid the high tensions in the Keystone State, one of four or five key battleground states.

Perhaps none of this would be happening, or at least the tensions might be reduced, had Fox News not declared Arizona a win for Biden on just a small percentage of Election Night returns. The news network’s jumping of that gun only made matters worse, it appears.

While all of this is happening, many people are watching Senate races in North Carolina and Georgia, which could determine whether Republicans maintain control of the Senate, providing a barrier to any programs a Biden administration might try to push through.

The “1st” count may be nearing completion, but the court challenges could be just getting underway.

