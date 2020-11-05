What Are the Impossible Odds of 139,339 Ballots all Going to Biden?

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- So let me start; my BA is in applied mathematics is out of UCLA. Besides writing occasional gun articles, I use these skills every day for Green Energy Consulting.

When I saw reports that a block of 2020 Presidential absentee ballots turned up all 100% for Biden, a so-called “error” that was later corrected when called out by conservative reporters; I asked the question, is that likely or even mathematically possible?

The answer is simple NO; it is not.

So here's why and how you calculated the estimates.

Consider a coin; you flip it, what are the odds that it would come up heads. Well, 50/50, right? The chance of two heads in a row is 25% Three heads in a row 1 in 8. The possible patterns look like this. (H stands for heads, T for tails)

HHH HHT HTT HTH THH THT TTH TTT

Only one of the eight possible options is all heads. Try it your self.

Assuming 139,399 “found” ballots, what are the odds that they are all for Biden, one of the worst candidates for President in our history?

First off, we have to weigh the chances of a Biden ballot. All early ballots mailed a week ago from a democratic stronghold. Let's be generous and say 90% of those ballots are for Biden.

Now let's make the math easy, how many times out of 100 ballots being pulled, given 90% of the ballets would be for Biden, would you get all Biden Ballots?

2.65 times out of 100,000. Or 1 out of every 38,000 times. Now, this is just for 100 ballots. For 139,339 ballots, the odds are just about infinitesimal. So close to zero that the calculation has 1000+ zeros.

If I use 1,000 ballots, the odds are 0.000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000174787125172274 to 1.

Printing in the odds for 139.339 ballots filled the page with zeros.

Now consider this, we see lots of 10,000's ballots bunches turn up, all for Biden in every democratically controlled state. The odds of 1,000 ballots all for one candidate are so close to zero as statistically impossible. (The increases in the odds are geometric, not linear, by the way.) The odds of 10,000 ballots, let alone 139,339 ballots are even worse.

We are witness to the most incredible national effort in voter fraud in American History, and the people involved have no shame or remorse. The media is complicit in not covering these issues.

“There's more to an election than mere votin', my boy, for as an eminent American once said: ‘I care not who casts the votes of a nation if they'll let me make the count. ‘” — from Uncle Henry, a novel by George Creel, 1922.

If this is allowed to stand, our republic is dead.

About Don McDougall

Don McDougall is an NRA instructor and member of the Los Padres “Friends of the NRA”. If he's not at the range, you will find him setting the record straight on gun issues and gun safety on AmmoLand Shooting Sports News.