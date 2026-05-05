Winchester Target & Practice 9mm 115 Grain FMJ 1,000 Rounds – $270.27 w/ Code

If you’ve been waiting for a good time to stockpile dependable 9mm range ammo, this Winchester Target & Practice Service Grade deal is worth a hard look. Ammunition Depot has the 1,000-round case priced at $284.49, and when you use code ALand5, the price drops to just $270.27, bringing your cost down to about 24 cents per round for brass-cased Winchester FMJ.
For shooters who train regularly, run classes, or just want to keep a healthy stash of practice ammo on hand, that’s a strong buy on a trusted name.
Top Features
- 1,000-round case for serious range time and bulk savings
- 115-grain FMJ load built for target practice and training
- Reloadable brass cases for added long-term value
- 1,300 FPS muzzle velocity with 432 ft-lbs of energy
- Trusted Winchester reliability for high-volume shooting
Why Shooters Love It
If you burn through 9mm at the range, this Winchester Service Grade case is the kind of deal worth jumping on. You get brass-cased, reloadable 115-grain FMJ ammo from a trusted brand at an effective price of about 27 cents per round with code Aland5, making it a strong pick for training, drills, and stacking practice ammo without overpaying.
Unbeatable Price
- MSRP:
$299.99
- Sale Price:
$284.49
- Price With Code ALand5: $270.27
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