Winchester Target & Practice 9mm 115 Grain FMJ 1,000 Rounds – $270.27 w/ Code

Limited Time Deal

If you’ve been waiting for a good time to stockpile dependable 9mm range ammo, this Winchester Target & Practice Service Grade deal is worth a hard look. Ammunition Depot has the 1,000-round case priced at $284.49, and when you use code ALand5, the price drops to just $270.27, bringing your cost down to about 24 cents per round for brass-cased Winchester FMJ.

For shooters who train regularly, run classes, or just want to keep a healthy stash of practice ammo on hand, that’s a strong buy on a trusted name.

Top Features

1,000-round case for serious range time and bulk savings

115-grain FMJ load built for target practice and training

Reloadable brass cases for added long-term value

1,300 FPS muzzle velocity with 432 ft-lbs of energy

Trusted Winchester reliability for high-volume shooting

Why Shooters Love It

If you burn through 9mm at the range, this Winchester Service Grade case is the kind of deal worth jumping on. You get brass-cased, reloadable 115-grain FMJ ammo from a trusted brand at an effective price of about 27 cents per round with code Aland5, making it a strong pick for training, drills, and stacking practice ammo without overpaying.

Unbeatable Price

MSRP: $299.99

Sale Price: $284.49

Price With Code ALand5: $270.27

Before you buy read AmmoLand News’s complete Daily Deal Disclaimer here.

