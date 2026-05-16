Winchester Wildcat .22 LR 1,500-Round Jug – $104.97 w/ Code

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Limited Time DealWinchester Wildcat .22 LR 1,500-Round Jug – $104.97 w/ Code

Rimfire shooters burn through ammo fast, and this is the kind of bulk .22 LR deal worth grabbing before it disappears. Ammunition Depot has the Winchester Wildcat .22 LR 40 Grain Copper Plated DynaPoint 1,500-round jug marked down, and with coupon code ALAND5, your final price drops to just $104.97, about 7 cents per round.

Top Features

  • 1,500 rounds of .22 LR in a convenient bulk jug
  • 40-grain Copper Plated DynaPoint bullet for cleaner shooting and controlled expansion
  • 1,255 fps muzzle velocity for reliable rimfire performance
  • Translucent resealable jug with easy-pour design and carry handle
  • Brass rimfire cases for dependable ignition and cycling

Why Shooters Love It

Winchester Wildcat .22 LR is built for the kind of high-volume shooting that makes rimfire so popular. Whether you’re running drills, teaching a new shooter, knocking around steel, or handling small-game and varmint work, this bulk jug gives you plenty of trigger time without burning through your ammo budget.

The copper-plated DynaPoint bullet also helps reduce barrel fouling compared to bare lead, which is a nice bonus when you’re sending hundreds of rounds downrange in a single session.

Unbeatable Price

  • Regular Price: $149.99
  • Sale Price: $110.49
  • Price With Code ALAND5: $104.97
    • Cost Per Round: About $0.07/round

2025-Buy-Now-Button x300

Live Inventory Price Checker

Winchester Wildcat Sporter Rifle 22 LR - 16.5" - Matte Blued Primary Arms $ 319.99
Winchester Wildcat .22LR Semi-Auto Rifle, 16.5" Barrel, True Timber VSX - 521141102 Palmetto State Armory $ 313.99 $ 284.99
Winchester Wildcat, Xpert .22LR 10 Round Magazine The Mag Shack $ 14.99
Winchester Wildcat .22 LR 16.50 10+1 (Semiauto) 521154102 / Rebate Eligible Ammunition Depot $ 275.49

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5/5 (1 Review)
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