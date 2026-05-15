Beretta Model 84 BB .380ACP Pistol, Police Trade in — $279.99

Very Limited Inventory!

Italian-made surplus Berettas under $300 are the kind of deal that makes gun owners stop scrolling. Palmetto State Armory has the Beretta Model 84 BB .380 ACP LE trade-in pistol marked down to just $279.99.

These are ex-Italian Police pistols that went through inspection at the House of Beretta in Gardone, giving shooters a shot at a real-deal classic Beretta with 13-round capacity, DA/SA operation, and old-school metal-frame quality for less than the price of many budget polymer pistols.

Top Features

Classic Italian-made Beretta — proven surplus pistol with serious collector appeal

.380 ACP chambering — soft shooting, controllable, and easy to carry

13-round magazine capacity — more onboard capacity than many compact .380 pistols

3.8-inch barrel — compact enough for carry, large enough to shoot well

LE trade-in surplus — ex-Italian Police pistols inspected and proofed by Beretta

Why Shooters Love It

The Beretta 84 BB is one of those pistols that blends old-school craftsmanship with real-world practicality. You get a steel-and-alloy classic from Beretta, chambered in manageable .380 ACP, with a 13-round magazine and the kind of surplus history that modern polymer pistols simply do not have.

At $279.99, this is a strong buy for collectors, Beretta fans, and shooters who want a quality DA/SA .380 without paying modern production prices.

As with any surplus firearm, condition can vary, but many buyers report receiving pistols that were cleaner and better than expected.

Unbeatable Price

MSRP / Regular Price: $599.99

Sale Price: $279.99 You Save: $320.00 Discount: 53% Off



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