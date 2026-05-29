PSA AR-V 8” 9mm SBA3 Pistol: $699.99 — Save $120 Today

The PSA AR-V 8” 9mm SBA3 Pistol is marked down to $699.99, taking $120 off the regular $819.99 price. One of PSA’s most practical 9mm pistol-caliber setups, especially if you like the AR-style layout but want to run PSA AK-V or CZ Scorpion-pattern magazines. With an 8-inch nitride barrel, M-Lok handguard, SBA3 brace, and PSA’s Enhanced Polished Trigger, it checks a lot of the right boxes for a compact range gun, backpack setup, or suppressor host without getting into expensive PCC territory.
Top Features
- 8” 9mm nitride barrel with 1:10 twist
- Blowback-operated AR-V 9mm platform
- 7” Lightweight M-Lok free-float rail
- SB Tactical SBA3 pistol brace
- Enhanced Polished Trigger
- Last-round bolt hold open
- Includes 35-round PSA AK-V magazine
- Compatible with CZ Scorpion magazines
Why Shooters Love It
If you want a compact 9mm pistol that still feels like your familiar AR-15 behind the trigger, the AR-V is worth consideration. You get AR-style controls, last-round bolt hold open, and Scorpion-pattern magazine compatibility, which is a big plus if you already have CZ Scorpion or PSA AK-V mags on hand.
The 8-inch barrel is a good fit for 9mm, keeping the gun short and handy while still providing more stability than a standard handgun. Add in the SBA3 brace, M-Lok handguard, and EPT trigger, and this becomes a practical little range gun or suppressor host without spending MP5 money.
Unbeatable Price
- Regular Price:
$819.99
- Sale Price: $699.99
- You Save: $120.00
- Discount: About 15% Off
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