Federal Champion 9mm 124-Grain FMJ 200-Round Pack – $50.25 w/ Code

Ammoland Inc. Posted on by

Limited Time DealFederal Champion 9mm 124-Grain FMJ 200-Round Pack – $50.25 w/ Code

Federal Champion Training 9mm ammunition is on sale at Ammunition Depot, giving shooters a chance to stock up on reliable brass-cased range ammo for approximately 25 cents per round.

The 200-round box is currently listed at $52.89, down from $99.99. Apply coupon code ALand5 at checkout to reduce the price further to $50.25.

Top Features

  • 200 rounds of dependable 9mm training ammunition
  • 124-grain FMJ bullets for consistent range performance
  • Reloadable brass cases with non-corrosive Boxer primers
  • 1,090 fps muzzle velocity
  • Non-magnetic construction suitable for many indoor ranges

Why Shooters Love It

Federal Champion delivers the reliability shooters need for serious practice without burning through the ammunition budget. Its 124-grain loading, quality brass cases, and consistent performance make this value pack a practical choice for training, drills, and weekend range sessions.

Unbeatable Price

  • Listed regular price: $99.99
  • Sale price: $52.89
  • Price with code ALand5: $50.25

2025-Buy-Now-Button x300

Live Inventory Price Checker

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