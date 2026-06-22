Federal Champion 9mm 124-Grain FMJ 200-Round Pack – $50.25 w/ Code

Federal Champion Training 9mm ammunition is on sale at Ammunition Depot, giving shooters a chance to stock up on reliable brass-cased range ammo for approximately 25 cents per round.
The 200-round box is currently listed at $52.89, down from $99.99. Apply coupon code ALand5 at checkout to reduce the price further to $50.25.
Top Features
- 200 rounds of dependable 9mm training ammunition
- 124-grain FMJ bullets for consistent range performance
- Reloadable brass cases with non-corrosive Boxer primers
- 1,090 fps muzzle velocity
- Non-magnetic construction suitable for many indoor ranges
Why Shooters Love It
Federal Champion delivers the reliability shooters need for serious practice without burning through the ammunition budget. Its 124-grain loading, quality brass cases, and consistent performance make this value pack a practical choice for training, drills, and weekend range sessions.
Unbeatable Price
- Listed regular price: $99.99
- Sale price: $52.89
- Price with code ALand5: $50.25
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