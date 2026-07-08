Virginia Court Blocks Spanberger’s Semi-Auto Rifle and Magazine Ban Statewide

A Washington County judge has issued a universal injunction—meaning a court order that prohibits enforcement statewide—against Virginia’s bans on so-called “assault firearms” and large-capacity magazines, marking another setback for the anti-gun movement in the state.

This new injunction, in the National Rifle Association (NRA)-backed case Santolla v. Katz, is scheduled to take effect on July 21, 2026. It forbids any law enforcement agency or Commonwealth’s Attorney in Virginia from enforcing laws that prohibit specific firearms, often referred to as “assault firearms,” and large-capacity magazines.

Statewide Injunction Stops Virginia’s New Gun Ban

This is the second injunction blocking the law, following a similar ruling by a judge in Lancaster County. Most people believed the first injunction blocked the law entirely, but some federal firearms licensees (FFLs) continued to follow it because it named only the state police.

“The NRA has secured a statewide injunction blocking Abigail Spanberger’s ban on semi-automatic firearms and standard-capacity magazines,” John Commerford, Executive Director of the NRA Institute for Legislative Action, said. “The Virginia court has made it unmistakably clear: this blatant violation of constitutional rights cannot be enforced by any law enforcement agency in the Commonwealth. This is a historic victory for gun owners and the rule of law. It ensures that law-abiding Virginians will not have their rights stripped away while our challenge proceeds. The NRA and our world-class legal team will continue fighting in court until this unconstitutional measure is permanently removed from the books.”

Judge Rejects Patchwork Enforcement Scheme

The July 21 effective date was set to give local law enforcement and the Commonwealth’s Attorneys time to be notified. Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones had sought to limit the scope of the injunction to allow the law to take effect. The judge in the case, Jeffrey L. Campbell, pointed out that a limited injunction would not prevent harm to the plaintiffs.

The judge wrote: “Should this Court’s prior ruling be limited only to party defendants herein, a person could freely transport an AR-15 through Washington County without fear of running afoul of the law. However, if they crossed the county line into Grayson County, then, arguably, they could be charged for the same conduct since the coverage of the injunction would not extend therein. This Court has concerns about the treacherous patchwork of enforcement that this may lead to for the Plaintiffs and law enforcement alike and whether this ruling should be amplified to include, universally, all of the Commonwealth and law enforcement agencies within the same.”

The NRA called out Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger for trying to infringe on the constitutionally protected rights of Virginians in a statement following the victory.

“The NRA’s world-class legal team delivered a clear, powerful argument demonstrating that Abigail Spanberger’s gun ban is a blatant constitutional infringement on the rights of law-abiding Virginians,” said Commerford. “Our strategy has now secured a comprehensive statewide injunction, blocking enforcement of this law until the courts hear our full case. This is a major victory, but our mission is not complete. We will not rest until this unconstitutional measure is struck down in its entirety and added to the long list of gun control laws the NRA has removed from the books for good.”

Second Injunction Adds Pressure On Commonwealth

This is the second loss this week for the Commonwealth’s anti-gun plans. Earlier this week, the state tried to consolidate all the challenges to the “assault firearms” and magazine ban into a single case. The Supreme Court of Virginia rejected the move, meaning the Commonwealth will have to defend the law in multiple jurisdictions. These include challenges in both state and federal courts.

Other plaintiffs include Gun Owners of America (GOA), Virginia Citizens Defense League (VCDL), the Firearms Policy Coalition (FPC), the Second Amendment Foundation (SAF), and the United States Department of Justice (DOJ).

The injunction is set to remain in effect through July 2027. By that time, the Supreme Court of the United States is expected to have issued rulings in Viramontes v. Cook County and Grant v. Higgins, which many believe will declare all “assault weapons” bans unconstitutional.

About John Crump

Mr. Crump is an NRA instructor and a constitutional activist. John has written about firearms, interviewed people from all walks of life, and on the Constitution. John lives in Northern Virginia with his wife and sons, follow him on X at @right2bear, or at www.crumpy.com.