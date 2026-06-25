Virginia Assault Firearms Ban Blocked Statewide Until Dec. 31

A Virginia judge has issued a statewide preliminary injunction blocking enforcement of the Commonwealth’s new ban on so-called “assault firearms” until December 31, 2026, handing Virginia gun owners a major victory just days before the law was scheduled to take effect.

The ruling came Thursday in Crump v. Katz, the state-court challenge to Gov. Abigail Spanberger’s sweeping gun-control package. The judge read the preliminary injunction from the bench and made clear that the assault-firearms ban is now enjoined statewide while the case proceeds.

The Commonwealth tried to limit the injunction to Lancaster County. The judge refused.

The state then asked the judge to stay his own ruling. He refused that, too.

That means the injunction is in effect now unless a higher court intervenes. Virginia’s assault-firearms ban is not merely delayed on paper. It is blocked statewide through Dec. 31.

John Crump Has Standing, GOA and VCDL Do Not

The court did narrow the case before granting relief. The judge held that Gun Owners of America and Virginia Citizens Defense League did not have standing, but found that individual plaintiff John Crump did. That finding kept the case alive.

Crump, an AmmoLand contributor and longtime Second Amendment journalist, challenged the law as a Virginia gun owner directly affected by the ban. The judge accepted that Crump had standing to sue, and that was enough for the court to reach the preliminary-injunction question.

The state may try to spin the standing ruling as a partial win because GOA and VCDL were knocked out at this stage. But the Commonwealth’s real goal was to keep the ban alive for July 1. It failed.

Judge Refuses County-Only Injunction

The statewide scope of the injunction is critical. Had the court limited relief to one county, Virginia gun owners would have been left with a confusing patchwork of rights depending on where they lived, traveled, bought, sold, trained, or competed. The judge rejected that approach and made the injunction statewide.

For gun owners, dealers, instructors, competitors, and families across Virginia, the practical effect is simple: the assault-firearms ban is blocked across the Commonwealth until Dec. 31, unless an appellate court steps in.

Virginia’s Gun Ban Hits Common Firearms

Virginia Democrats marketed the law as a public-safety measure. In reality, the ban targets ordinary Virginians. Virginians who own, buy, train with, and rely on commonly possessed firearms for lawful purposes.

These are not exotic weapons. They are firearms owned by millions of peaceable Americans for home defense, competition, training, collecting, and militia-suitable use.

Crump v. Katz challenges the Commonwealth’s attempt to restrict arms protected under Virginia’s own Constitution. Article I, Section 13 declares that “a well regulated militia, composed of the body of the people, trained to arms, is the proper, natural, and safe defense of a free state.”

The state’s defense was revealing. Virginia argued that Article I, Section 13 is not an individual right like the Second Amendment, but instead a collective, militia-tethered provision. Put plainly, the Commonwealth claimed Virginians have less protection under their own constitution than Americans have under the federal Bill of Rights.

The court was not willing to let the assault-firearms ban take effect while that argument plays out.

A Major First-Round Win for Virginia Gun Owners

This is not the final ruling on the merits. A preliminary injunction does not end the case. The Commonwealth can still seek emergency appellate relief, and no one should expect Virginia’s gun-control machine to quit.

But Thursday’s ruling changes the battlefield.

The judge refused to shrink the injunction to one county. He refused to pause his own order. And he refused to let Richmond enforce its assault-firearms ban before the constitutional challenge is resolved.

The lesson for Richmond should be obvious: changing the label does not change the right. Calling a rifle an “assault firearm” does not make it unusual. Calling a gun ban “public safety” does not make it constitutional.

For now, Virginia’s assault-firearms ban is blocked statewide.

About Duncan Johnson:

Duncan Johnson is a lifelong firearms enthusiast and unwavering defender of the Second Amendment—where “shall not be infringed” means exactly what it says. A graduate of George Mason University, he enjoys competing in local USPSA and multi-gun competitions whenever he’s not covering the latest in gun rights and firearm policy. Duncan is a regular contributor to AmmoLand News and serves as part of the editorial team responsible for AmmoLand’s daily gun-rights reporting and industry coverage.