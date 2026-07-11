Ammo Deal: US Cartridge 9mm 147-Grain BHP Drops to $61.17 With Code

Limited Time Deal

Ammunition Depot has US Cartridge 9mm 147-grain BHP marked down from $74.99 to $64.39, but AmmoLand readers can use code ALAND5 to bring it down to $61.17 for 200 rounds.

That works out to roughly 31 cents per round for brass-cased, 147-grain 9mm loaded with a bonded hollowpoint projectile.

Top Features

147-grain 9mm load — heavier than common 115- and 124-grain range ammo

Bonded hollowpoint projectile — designed for reliable feeding and consistent performance

Brass-cased ammunition — the standard for serious training and function testing

998 fps listed muzzle velocity — a practical velocity range for heavier 9mm

200-round bag — enough to actually test your pistol or PCC, not just load a few mags

Why Shooters Love It

A lot of gun owners train with cheap 115-grain ball ammo, then load something completely different for carry or home defense. That can work, but it is not ideal if you never test how your gun handles heavier projectiles or hollowpoint profiles.

That is where this US Cartridge 147-grain BHP load makes sense. It gives shooters a heavier 9mm round with a bonded hollowpoint design at a price low enough to run real drills, test magazines, check feeding, and see how your handgun or PCC behaves with something closer to a serious-use profile.

At a listed 998 fps, this is also the kind of 147-grain load that should interest shooters running suppressed 9mm pistols or pistol-caliber carbines. Heavier 9mm often has a different recoil impulse than lightweight range ammo, and that is exactly the kind of thing you want to know before you trust a setup.

Unbeatable Price

Regular Price: $74.99

Sale Price: $64.39

AmmoLand Price With Code ALAND5: $61.17

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