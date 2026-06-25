Federal Champion 9mm 124 Grain FMJ Ammo 1,000 Rounds – $251.27 With Code

Federal Champion Training 9mm 124 Grain FMJ is back at a strong bulk-ammo price for shooters who need dependable range ammo without paying premium defensive-load prices.
Ammunition Depot has the Federal Champion Training 9mm 124 Gr FMJ Value Pack listed at $264.49, but AmmoLand readers can use code ALand5 to drop the price to $251.27. That brings this 1,000-round case down to about $0.25 per round.
Top Features
- 1,000 rounds of 9mm training ammo — 5 boxes of 200 rounds
- 124-grain FMJ projectile — practical choice for target shooting and range work
- Brass-cased and reloadable — boxer-primed and non-corrosive
- Clean-burning powder — helps reduce fouling during extended practice
- Non-magnetic bullet construction — suitable for many indoor ranges
Why Shooters Love It
Federal Champion Training 9mm is built for high-volume practice, making it a solid choice for shooters who train regularly, run drills, or want affordable ammo for range days.
The 124-grain FMJ load offers a familiar recoil profile for many popular 9mm pistols, while the brass casing, boxer primer, and Federal manufacturing standards give shooters confidence in consistent ignition and reliable function.
At $251.27 with code ALand5, this is a practical stock-up deal for anyone looking to keep more 9mm on hand.
Unbeatable Price
- Regular Price:
$324.99
- Sale Price:
$264.49
- AmmoLand Price With Code ALand5: $251.27
- Total Savings: $73.72
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