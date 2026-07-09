Soros Money Shows Gun Owners Must Not Dismiss Blue Threat to Texas

“Soros Continues To Pump Money into Efforts to Turn Texas Blue,” Texas Scorecard reported Wednesday. “According to Transparency USA, Soros has already funneled over $1 million into the Texas Majority PAC. The federal American Bridge PAC, long aligned with Soros, has contributed $7.57 million to the Texas Majority PAC… The Texas Majority PAC exists to turn Texas into a blue state by electing Democrats to statewide offices.”

“Don’t mess with Texas,” some may scoff, relying on the state’s “Come and take it” reputation on guns formed from Hollywood fiction. In actuality, Texas passed “An Act Regulating the Right to Keep and Bear Arms” back in 1870, essentially banning the carrying of arms in public places.

And don’t forget that a century later, Texas Democrat Lyndon Baines Johnson signed the Gun Control Act of 1968.

In 1993, Democrat Gov. Ann Richards vetoed a concealed carry permit bill. It was finally signed into law by George W. Bush in 1995, marking “the first time since frontier days.”

Still, the “Wild West” mythos has been perpetuated, and not just by American gun owners, but by opinion influencers around the world.

“I can’t recall the exact number of times I have eaten a meal in the immediate company of a man, or men, with shooters on their hips in plain view. For me, I am always equal parts spellbound and queasy,” a New Zealand “journalist” wrote back in 2010. “Spellbound because there is something so fundamentally cowboy and western about it. Guns, freedom, country music and the Second Amendment. It is Texas after all. Yeeha!”

It’s true: She couldn’t recall the exact number of times. That’s because Texas, at the time, still outlawed open carry. She made it up – and rather than apologize, the paper she wrote for doubled down with changed stories, insults, denials, and lies.

It wasn’t until 2016 that open carry of holstered handguns became legal for License to Carry holders, and permitless carry, allowing adults to carry handguns openly or concealed, wasn’t enacted until 2021.

The bottom line is just because it’s Texas hardly means that “gun rights” can be taken for granted. And we’ve seen plenty of Texas Democrats making it clear that they can’t wait to eviscerate laws recognizing the right to keep and bear arms just as soon they think they have the power to make it happen, from Beto O’Rourke’s “Hell, yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47,” to Sheila “Heavy as 10 boxes” Jackson Lee. And now, of course, Giffords/Everytown-endorsee James Talarico is vying for the Senate seat of outgoing Republican disappointment John Cornyn.

“Texas Gun Rights is warning that Texas Majority PAC-backed candidates, including James Talarico, Gina Hinojosa, Vikki Goodwin, Nathan Johnson, Sarah Eckhardt, Jon Rosenthal, and Clayton Tucker, support radical anti-gun policies such as red flag laws, raising the age to purchase guns, gun-registration schemes, and the outright banning and seizure of common semi-automatic firearms,” Texas Scorecard warns. And, of course, those aren’t the only radical cultural transformations Democrats intend to impose should they attain the power to force them.

Talarico’s in “a dead heat” against NRA/Gun Owners of America-endorsed Ken Paxton. And what happens in Texas will be a pretty good indicator of what happens in other states, especially noting “The Soros family has poured a staggering $103 million nationwide into the 2026 election cycle so far.”

Gun owners — and not just in Texas — know what they must do. They still have options the heroes of the Alamo did not. Will they use them?

About David Codrea:

David Codrea is the winner of multiple journalist awards for investigating/defending the RKBA and a long-time gun owner rights advocate who defiantly challenges the folly of citizen disarmament. He blogs at “The War on Guns: Notes from the Resistance,” is a regularly featured contributor to Firearms News, and posts on Twitter: @dcodrea and Facebook.