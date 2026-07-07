Staccato Unveils HD P4X, a Steel-Frame Compensated 2011 Built for Duty Use

Staccato 2011 has rolled out the new Staccato HD P4X, a steel-frame, compensated 9mm pistol aimed squarely at professional users, duty carry, and serious armed citizens who want more control from a full-size fighting handgun.

The new pistol is the latest addition to Staccato’s HD line and builds off the same 4-inch compensated platform used in the HD C4X. The major difference is purpose. The C4X was built around concealed carry with a compact aluminum frame. The P4X goes the other direction with a precision-machined 4140 DLC steel frame and a full-size HD grip, making it a better fit for duty belts, overt carry, training, and high-round-count use.

The HD P4X is for shooters who want a pistol that stays flat, tracks well, carries more ammunition, and is built to be run hard.

Staccato is calling the HD P4X its “most advanced mission-ready pistol,” and the feature list backs up the direction the company is taking. The pistol is chambered in 9x19mm and uses a 4-inch DLC flush-fit compensated barrel designed to reduce muzzle rise and improve shootability. The steel frame adds weight in the right place, helping absorb recoil and improve shot-to-shot consistency. The full-size grip uses 18-round magazines.

For a duty gun, those details matter. A lighter pistol might be easier to conceal, but a steel-frame compensated pistol has advantages when speed, control, and follow-up shots matter. That is where the P4X appears to be targeted.

“Every Staccato product is built to elevate human performance, and the HD P4X is the clearest expression of that yet,” said Paul Smith, Senior Vice President of Product at Staccato. “We engineered a hybrid full-size grip, 4” compensated pistol that delivers more control, more rounds and the kind of shootability the world’s most elite professionals demand. This configuration was one of our most requested, and the result is the most shootable, reliable, mission-ready handgun we’ve ever built.”

Staccato HD P4X Specifications

Caliber: 9x19mm

9x19mm Barrel: 4-inch DLC flush-fit compensated barrel

4-inch DLC flush-fit compensated barrel Frame: 4140 DLC steel frame

4140 DLC steel frame Grip: Full-size Staccato HD grip

Full-size Staccato HD grip Magazine Capacity: 18 rounds

18 rounds Magazine Compatibility: Glock-pattern magazines

Glock-pattern magazines Controls: Ambidextrous safety and slide stop

Ambidextrous safety and slide stop Magazine Catch: Reversible

Reversible Optics System: Staccato HD HOST optic-mounting system

Staccato HD HOST optic-mounting system MSRP: Starts at $3,599

The P4X also includes the type of modern features shooters increasingly expect on a serious defensive handgun. It comes with ambidextrous controls, including a dual-sided safety and slide stop, along with a reversible magazine catch. The pistol is compatible with Glock-pattern magazines, a notable feature for agencies and shooters already invested in those magazines.

Staccato’s HD HOST optic-mounting system is also included, giving the pistol a factory-ready path for pistol optics. That matters because red dots are no longer a niche competition accessory. They are now common on duty guns, carry guns, and training guns across the country.

Staccato says every HD pistol passes federal Ballistic Research Facility standards, which are intended to simulate real-world defensive encounters and evaluate handgun ballistic performance. The company is clearly trying to position the HD series as more than a range toy or competition gun. The P4X is being marketed as a hard-use pistol for people who may actually have to depend on it.

Price & Availability

Of course, performance like this comes at a price. The Staccato HD P4X starts at an MSRP of $3,599, so this is not a budget handgun. It is a premium American-made pistol aimed at law enforcement, professional users, and serious shooters who value control, reliability, and speed.

The Staccato HD P4X will be offered in three configurations and is scheduled to be available through authorized Staccato dealers beginning July 13, 2026.

For shooters who like the Staccato HD concept but want a heavier, flatter-shooting, full-size version built around duty use, the P4X is likely to get attention fast.

About Duncan Johnson:

Duncan Johnson is a lifelong firearms enthusiast and unwavering defender of the Second Amendment—where “shall not be infringed” means exactly what it says. A graduate of George Mason University, he enjoys competing in local USPSA and multi-gun competitions whenever he’s not covering the latest in gun rights and firearm policy. Duncan is a regular contributor to AmmoLand News and serves as part of the editorial team responsible for AmmoLand’s daily gun-rights reporting and industry coverage.