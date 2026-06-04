FN Introduces ARKA, a New 5.56 Rifle Built With SCAR DNA and AR Controls

FN Herstal has introduced a new rifle platform called the FN ARKA, delivering the battle-proven guts of the SCAR with the familiar controls of the AR-15.

The FN ARKA is a new 5.56x45mm NATO rifle aimed at military, law enforcement, and special forces customers. It is not part of the FN SCAR family, and FN says it is not replacing the SCAR. Instead, the ARKA is meant to sit alongside the SCAR as another option for professional users who want SCAR-style reliability with the familiar handling of an AR-15-style rifle.

FN took the short-stroke piston operating system and mechanical DNA of the SCAR, then wrapped it in a rifle with AR-style ergonomics, ambidextrous controls, AR-compatible furniture, and modern accessory mounting options.

For American gun owners, the obvious question is simple: When do we get one?

For now, FN is presenting the ARKA as a defense and law enforcement rifle, not a commercial gun for the U.S. civilian market. If FN America ever brings a semi-auto ARKA to the commercial side, the rifle will get attention fast from SCAR fans, piston-gun shooters, and anyone looking for a new rifle that is not another AR-15.

SCAR Guts, AR Handling

The rifle uses the FN SCAR short-stroke gas piston operating system, including an adjustable gas regulator. Piston guns have a strong reputation among shooters for their reliability in dirty, hard-use, suppressed, or adverse conditions. FN is also pushing the ARKA’s strong locking system and overpressure safety, including performance in harsh conditions where mud, sand, water, and suppressor use can punish a rifle.

At the same time, FN clearly understands that AR-15 controls have become the default language of modern rifles. Millions of shooters, soldiers, cops, and professional end users already know that manual of arms. Instead of asking those users to fully retrain around a SCAR-style layout, FN built the ARKA around AR-style controls.

The rifle has a rear T-handle charging handle, forward assist, ambidextrous magazine release, ambidextrous selector, and a 100% ambidextrous bolt catch. FN also says the rifle can accept standard AR-compatible pistol grips and buttstocks. That is a smart move. Users can keep the feel they already know while getting a rifle that is mechanically different from a standard direct-impingement AR.

FN is launching the ARKA in three initial configurations. The standard rifle comes with a 14.5-inch barrel and can be ordered with either a short M-LOK handguard or a longer M-LOK handguard, giving users a choice between a lighter, more compact setup or more rail space for lights, lasers, grips, and other mission gear. FN is also offering a shorter CQC version with an 11.25-inch barrel and short M-LOK handguard for close-quarters work. All three are listed in black or FDE, with select-fire or semi-auto only trigger options depending on the customer and market.

FN says the rifle has optimized gas management and an adjustable gas system for suppressed use. The company also offers an FN-certified flow-through suppressor for the ARKA. That setup is designed to reduce backpressure, keep the gun cycling consistently, reduce fouling, and keep gas and debris from blasting back into the shooter’s face.

Suppressed rifles are becoming more normal for professional users, and civilian shooters have been moving that way for years despite the unconstitutional NFA registration scheme still standing in the way. A modern rifle that is not built with suppressor use in mind is already behind the curve.

Will American gun owners ever get one?

Unfortunately, for now, the FN ARKA is being presented as a military and law enforcement rifle. FN’s own defense product language makes that clear. There is no announced U.S. commercial version at this time. It seems unlikely that it will happen anytime soon but it is not impossible as a semi-auto version is currently available.

There is no mystery about what would happen if FN brought a semi-auto ARKA to the American market. It would immediately become one of the more talked-about piston rifles in the country. SCAR fans would want to compare it directly to the SCAR 16S. AR shooters would want to know whether it actually feels like an AR in the hands.

The price would almost certainly not be cheap. This is FN, and it is built around SCAR-derived engineering. Nobody should expect bargain-bin numbers. But FN buyers already understand that. The SCAR has never been a budget rifle, and that has not stopped people from wanting one.

The ARKA shows where FN thinks the modern fighting rifle is headed: ambidextrous controls, suppressor-ready gas systems, AR-compatible furniture, modular handguards, long service life, and familiar handling without giving up mechanical reliability.

For now, American civilians are on the outside looking in on one very interesting rifle.

About Duncan Johnson:

Duncan Johnson is a lifelong firearms enthusiast and unwavering defender of the Second Amendment—where “shall not be infringed” means exactly what it says. A graduate of George Mason University, he enjoys competing in local USPSA and multi-gun competitions whenever he’s not covering the latest in gun rights and firearm policy. Duncan is a regular contributor to AmmoLand News and serves as part of the editorial team responsible for AmmoLand’s daily gun-rights reporting and industry coverage.