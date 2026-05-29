Ruger ReadyDot Brings Battery-Free Micro Reflex Sight to the LCP MAX

Ruger just gave LCP MAX owners a simple way to put a reflex sight system on one of the most popular pistols in the concealed carry market.

Sturm, Ruger & Company has introduced the Ruger ReadyDot Micro Reflex Sight System for the LCP MAX pistol. The ReadyDot is built around a simple idea: give everyday gun owners a fast, easy-to-see aiming point without turning a small defensive pistol into a brick to carry.

Micro pistols are easy to carry, but they are not always easy to shoot well under pressure. The short sight radius, small grip, and compact profile are the tradeoffs that come with deep concealment. The LCP MAX has earned its place as a serious carry option because it offers a small, lightweight .380 ACP pistol with better capacity than older single-stack pocket guns. Now Ruger is offering a sighting system designed to make that pistol faster and more intuitive at realistic concealed-carry distances.

The Ruger ReadyDot uses a fiber-illuminated reticle instead of a battery-powered emitter. That means there are no buttons to press, no brightness settings to adjust, and no dead battery waiting to ruin your day when the pistol comes out of the holster.

Pistol optics are becoming more popular, but not everyone wants a battery-dependent, tiny electronic sight on a micro pistol. The ReadyDot gives shooters a cleaner aiming point while keeping the optic compact.

Ruger says the profile and shape of the ReadyDot were designed to help guide the eye for fast target acquisition. Instead of trying to pick up small iron sights on a little pistol, the shooter gets a more visible aiming reference that supports the “target-focused” approach many concealed carriers already use with larger optics-ready handguns.

The ReadyDot also allows the shooter to keep both eyes open and focus on the target rather than shifting hard focus to the front sight. On a defensive pistol, especially one built for close-range carry, that is a practical benefit. This creates a faster, more usable sight picture on a gun they are likely to actually carry.

Ruger notes that the ReadyDot micro reflex sight is not compatible with LCP MAX pistols equipped with a loaded chamber indicator. Ruger is also including a holster that fully covers the trigger guard when the ReadyDot is installed.

The ReadyDot will not be for everyone. A fiber-illuminated reticle depends on available light, and shooters who want a fully electronic red dot with adjustable brightness may still prefer a conventional micro optic.

Ruger took the micro pistol concept and made it more capable without making it too large to carry. The ReadyDot follows that same logic. It does not try to overcomplicate the pistol. It gives the user a faster sighting system while keeping the gun simple, compact, and carry-focused.

The Ruger ReadyDot for the LCP MAX is available through ShopRuger.com and local independent Ruger retailers.

About Duncan Johnson:

Duncan Johnson is a lifelong firearms enthusiast and unwavering defender of the Second Amendment—where “shall not be infringed” means exactly what it says. A graduate of George Mason University, he enjoys competing in local USPSA and multi-gun competitions whenever he’s not covering the latest in gun rights and firearm policy. Duncan is a regular contributor to AmmoLand News and serves as part of the editorial team responsible for AmmoLand’s daily gun-rights reporting and industry coverage.

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