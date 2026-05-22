SIG P365-XMacro TacPro Nightmare 9mm – $749.99

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Limited Time Deal

SIG P365-XMacro TacPro Nightmare 9mm – $749.99

The SIG Sauer P365-XMacro TacPro Nightmare 9mm is on sale now at Palmetto State Armory for $749.99, marked down from $899.99. That’s $150 off, or about 17% savings, on an optics-ready everyday carry pistol.

Top Features

  • 3.7” non-ported barrel for practical carry and range use
  • Optics-ready XSeries slide for your favorite red dot
  • X-RAY3 day/night sights for low-light visibility
  • Includes two 21-round and two 17-round magazines
  • XMacro grip module with interchangeable backstraps

Why Shooters Love It

The P365-XMacro gives shooters full-size capacity in a slim, carry-friendly package. With its optics-ready slide, night sights, flat trigger, and four included magazines, this TacPro Nightmare model is a strong pick for concealed carry, home defense, or anyone who wants serious capability without jumping to a bulky duty pistol.

SIG P365 X-Macro Pistol – Concealed Carry Handgun Mastery ~ VIDEO

Unbeatable Price

  • MSRP/List Price: $899.99
  • Current PSA Price: $749.99
    • You Save: $150.00
    • Discount: About 17% off

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