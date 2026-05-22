SIG P365-XMacro TacPro Nightmare 9mm – $749.99

Limited Time Deal
The SIG Sauer P365-XMacro TacPro Nightmare 9mm is on sale now at Palmetto State Armory for $749.99, marked down from $899.99. That’s $150 off, or about 17% savings, on an optics-ready everyday carry pistol.
Top Features
- 3.7” non-ported barrel for practical carry and range use
- Optics-ready XSeries slide for your favorite red dot
- X-RAY3 day/night sights for low-light visibility
- Includes two 21-round and two 17-round magazines
- XMacro grip module with interchangeable backstraps
Why Shooters Love It
The P365-XMacro gives shooters full-size capacity in a slim, carry-friendly package. With its optics-ready slide, night sights, flat trigger, and four included magazines, this TacPro Nightmare model is a strong pick for concealed carry, home defense, or anyone who wants serious capability without jumping to a bulky duty pistol.
SIG P365 X-Macro Pistol – Concealed Carry Handgun Mastery ~ VIDEO
Unbeatable Price
- MSRP/List Price:
$899.99
- Current PSA Price: $749.99
- You Save: $150.00
- Discount: About 17% off
Live Inventory Price Checker
|Sig Sauer Sig Rail Mount Sight Set - Sig Sauer Flip-Up Sig Rail Mount Sight Set Black
|Brownells.com
|$ 143.99
|
|Sig Sauer ROMEO-X SIG-LOC Pro 32 MOA Circle with 2 MOA Enclosed Red Dot Sight
|GunMag Warehouse
|$ 599.99
|
|Sig Sauer .357 SIG 3.9" Barrel for Sig P229 Pistol, Black Nitride - BBL-229-357
|Palmetto State Armory
|$ 183.99 $ 164.99
|
|Sig Sauer P226 357 Sig/40 S&W Magazine - 10 Round (Steel)
|Ammunition Depot
|$ 56.99 $ 47.49
|
Before you buy read AmmoLand News’s complete Daily Deal Disclaimer here.
Some of the links on this page are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.