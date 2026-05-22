SIG P365-XMacro TacPro Nightmare 9mm – $749.99

Limited Time Deal

The SIG Sauer P365-XMacro TacPro Nightmare 9mm is on sale now at Palmetto State Armory for $749.99, marked down from $899.99. That’s $150 off, or about 17% savings, on an optics-ready everyday carry pistol.

Top Features

3.7” non-ported barrel for practical carry and range use

Optics-ready XSeries slide for your favorite red dot

X-RAY3 day/night sights for low-light visibility

Includes two 21-round and two 17-round magazines

XMacro grip module with interchangeable backstraps

Why Shooters Love It

The P365-XMacro gives shooters full-size capacity in a slim, carry-friendly package. With its optics-ready slide, night sights, flat trigger, and four included magazines, this TacPro Nightmare model is a strong pick for concealed carry, home defense, or anyone who wants serious capability without jumping to a bulky duty pistol.

Unbeatable Price

MSRP/List Price: $899.99

Current PSA Price : $749.99 You Save: $150.00 Discount: About 17% off

: $749.99

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