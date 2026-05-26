Huxwrx Flow 556K Suppressor (BLEM) – $979 (13% Off)

Limited Time Deal

Bereli has an amazing deal on Huxwrx FLow 556k suppressors w/ QD flash hider (blem) marked down to $979 – that is 13% off! You save $146 on a full-auto-rated, Made-in-USA suppressor!

Top Features

Flow-Through Technology – Cuts back-pressure and gas to the face for smoother shooting

Multi-Caliber Rated – Works with 5.56 NATO, 17 HMR & 5.7×28

Ultra-Compact & Lightweight – Just 5.5” long and 12.9 oz

Torque-Lock QD Mount – Rock-solid alignment with included flash hider

Full-Auto Rated – Built for duty-grade durability

Why Shooters Love It

The HUXWRX Flow 556K is one of the most advanced 5.56 suppressors on the market thanks to its patented flow-through design, which dramatically reduces gas blowback while keeping rifles running clean and reliable. It delivers suppression, flash reduction, and recoil control without needing to tune your gas system—making it ideal for AR-15s, carbines, and hard-use rifles.

This BLEM version gives you the same performance and warranty, at a massive discount because of minor cosmetic marks you’ll never notice once it’s mounted.

💰 Unbeatable Price

MSRP: $1,125.00

$1,125.00 Your Price: $979.00

$979.00 You Save: $146.00 (13% Off)

$146.00 (13% Off) Shipping: FREE!

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