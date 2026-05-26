Huxwrx Flow 556K Suppressor (BLEM) – $979 (13% Off)

Limited Time Deal
Bereli has an amazing deal on Huxwrx FLow 556k suppressors w/ QD flash hider (blem) marked down to $979 – that is 13% off! You save $146 on a full-auto-rated, Made-in-USA suppressor!
Top Features
- Flow-Through Technology – Cuts back-pressure and gas to the face for smoother shooting
- Multi-Caliber Rated – Works with 5.56 NATO, 17 HMR & 5.7×28
- Ultra-Compact & Lightweight – Just 5.5” long and 12.9 oz
- Torque-Lock QD Mount – Rock-solid alignment with included flash hider
- Full-Auto Rated – Built for duty-grade durability
Why Shooters Love It
The HUXWRX Flow 556K is one of the most advanced 5.56 suppressors on the market thanks to its patented flow-through design, which dramatically reduces gas blowback while keeping rifles running clean and reliable. It delivers suppression, flash reduction, and recoil control without needing to tune your gas system—making it ideal for AR-15s, carbines, and hard-use rifles.
This BLEM version gives you the same performance and warranty, at a massive discount because of minor cosmetic marks you’ll never notice once it’s mounted.
💰 Unbeatable Price
Live Inventory Price Checker
|HUXWRX Flow 556k Suppressor + Flash Hider, Black - 2449
|Palmetto State Armory
|$ 1099.00
|
|HUXWRX FLOW 556K Suppressor with QD 1/2x28 Flash Hider - Black
|Primary Arms
|$ 1099.00
|
|Huxwrx Flow 556k Suppressor + Flash Hider 5.56/17hmr/5.7
|Bereli
|$ 1099.00
|
|HUXWRX Flow 556k Suppressor + Flash Hider, FDE - 2450
|Palmetto State Armory
|$ 1099.00
|