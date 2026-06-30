Virginia Gun Ban Backfires: 1,000+ Rifles Sold at XCAL Before July 1 Deadline

Virginia’s new “assault weapons” ban was supposed to reduce the number of popular semi-automatic rifles in private hands. Instead, just days before the law was set to take effect, it helped create one of the largest grassroots gun-buying events the Commonwealth has seen.

XCAL Shooting Sports in Ashburn, Virginia, partnered with Palmetto State Armory (PSA) and DPMS to ensure as many Virginians as possible could exercise their Second Amendment rights.

The high-energy event turned into a powerful demonstration of grassroots resistance against what many viewed as an unconstitutional infringement on the right to keep and bear arms.

Virginia Gun Owners Line Up Before Sunrise

The sale was announced well in advance, but it gained even more momentum after a Lancaster County Circuit Court judge issued preliminary injunctions blocking enforcement of the ban. The rulings came in lawsuits filed by the Gun Owners of America (GOA), the Virginia Citizens Defense League (VCDL), and individual plaintiffs, including this reporter.

Lancaster County Circuit Judge John Martin found that the Commonwealth was unlikely to succeed in defending the law against state constitutional challenges. The injunctions provided temporary relief, pausing state police enforcement while legal challenges continue. Later, the National Rifle Association (NRA) would receive a second injunction in Washington County.

The event kicked off at 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, at XCAL’s expansive shooting and fitness facility. Even before the doors opened, determined Virginians had already formed long lines. Attendees reported arriving as early as 5 a.m., eager to secure firearms that the state had attempted to classify as off-limits. When I arrived at 7 a.m., I was the 119th person in line.

Throughout the day, the queue frequently swelled to more than 300 people, stretching across the massive facility and underscoring the strong demand for these semi-automatic rifles and related gear.

To efficiently manage the overwhelming turnout, XCAL implemented a streamlined system. Customers scanned a QR code to join a waiting list, while staff operated eight dedicated stations for background checks on new purchases and four additional stations for transfers. The operation ran like a well-oiled machine, allowing the facility to process buyers steadily from opening until 10 p.m. The event continued on Sunday, starting at 8 a.m., with lines showing no signs of slowing.

More Than 1,000 Rifles Sold

By the end, XCAL had sold over 1,000 so-called “assault weapons.” Similar scenes played out at gun shows and other retailers across the Commonwealth, reflecting widespread defiance.

GOA and VCDL representatives were on-site, celebrating the court victories and signing up new members. Many buyers were already aware of the injunctions due to rapid word of mouth and social media updates. As a plaintiff in one of the cases (Crump v. Katz), I fielded numerous questions from fellow attendees about the legal proceedings, the ban’s provisions, and what the future might hold. The network We The Free was also present, conducting on-the-ground interviews and providing live coverage of the historic turnout.

First-Time Gun Owners Join the Fight

One of the most striking aspects of the event was the number of first-time gun owners. Speaking with several patrons, it became clear that many had never owned firearms before. They had been on the fence about purchasing one—perhaps due to concerns over personal or family safety—until the state’s aggressive push for stricter gun control laws motivated them to act.

Instead of deterring purchases, the looming ban had the opposite effect: it galvanized people who might otherwise have remained on the sidelines.

If the Virginia government’s goal was to reduce the number of so-called assault weapons in private hands, the plan backfired spectacularly. The result was a surge in ownership and a visible show of solidarity among law-abiding citizens.

Court Injunctions Give Virginians Breathing Room

The ban, part of broader 2026 legislative efforts including restrictions on magazines over 15 rounds, would have criminalized the sale, manufacture, transfer, and importation of many popular semi-automatic firearms. Critics, including gun rights organizations, argued it violated Virginia’s constitutional protections and the spirit of the Second Amendment.

While the injunction provides breathing room until at least December 31 or a final court order, the Attorney General’s office has signaled plans to appeal, leaving the ultimate outcome uncertain.

Events like the XCAL-PSA partnership highlight the resilience of Virginia’s gun community. In the face of proposed restrictions, citizens exercised their rights en masse, supported by retailers who stood firm.

As legal battles continue, one thing is certain: Virginians remain committed to defending their freedoms. The lines at XCAL were not just about buying guns—they were a statement that the right to self-defense will not be easily surrendered.

About John Crump

Mr. Crump is an NRA instructor and a constitutional activist. John has written about firearms, interviewed people from all walks of life, and on the Constitution. John lives in Northern Virginia with his wife and sons, follow him on X at @right2bear, or at www.crumpy.com.