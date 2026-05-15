PSA AR-15 “Stealth” Stripped Lower Receiver – $59.99

Limited Inventory

Palmetto State Armory just dropped its PSA AR-15 “Stealth” Stripped Lower Receiver to $59.99, making this a no-brainer pickup for builders, tinkerers, and anyone who likes keeping an extra lower in the safe. Whether you’re starting a budget AR build, staging parts for a future project, or grabbing a serialized lower before the price moves, this is the kind of deal that doesn’t need much explanation. At sixty bucks, it’s hard to go wrong.

Top Features

✅ Forged 7075-T6 Aluminum for superior strength

✅ Black Hardcoat Anodized finish – built to MIL-8625 Type 3 spec

✅ Marked “MULTI” caliber – perfect for any AR build

✅ Sleek “no logo” look for custom engraving or minimalist style

✅ Safe/Fire selector markings and “PA” serial prefix

Why Shooters Love It:

The PSA “Stealth” Lower delivers unmatched quality at an unbeatable price. Whether you’re building your first AR or adding to your collection, this stripped lower offers mil-spec reliability and clean aesthetics without the branding clutter. PSA’s reputation for quality makes it a no-brainer for serious builders.

⭐ What Customers Say

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ “Used for my first AR build. You’ll have a hard time finding better for the price!” – MW

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ “Super quality and I love the no logo look. Very business-like.” – Verified Buyer

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ “These lowers are every bit the equal to the ‘elite’ brands but far cheaper.” – CG

Unbeatable Price

MSRP : $100.00

: Your Price : $59.99

: Click Here to Buy Now!

Before you buy read AmmoLand News’s complete Daily Deal Disclaimer here.

