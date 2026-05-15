PSA AR-15 “Stealth” Stripped Lower Receiver – $59.99

Palmetto State Armory just dropped its PSA AR-15 “Stealth” Stripped Lower Receiver to $59.99, making this a no-brainer pickup for builders, tinkerers, and anyone who likes keeping an extra lower in the safe. Whether you’re starting a budget AR build, staging parts for a future project, or grabbing a serialized lower before the price moves, this is the kind of deal that doesn’t need much explanation. At sixty bucks, it’s hard to go wrong.
Top Features
- ✅ Forged 7075-T6 Aluminum for superior strength
- ✅ Black Hardcoat Anodized finish – built to MIL-8625 Type 3 spec
- ✅ Marked “MULTI” caliber – perfect for any AR build
- ✅ Sleek “no logo” look for custom engraving or minimalist style
- ✅ Safe/Fire selector markings and “PA” serial prefix
Why Shooters Love It:
The PSA “Stealth” Lower delivers unmatched quality at an unbeatable price. Whether you’re building your first AR or adding to your collection, this stripped lower offers mil-spec reliability and clean aesthetics without the branding clutter. PSA’s reputation for quality makes it a no-brainer for serious builders.
⭐ What Customers Say
- ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ “Used for my first AR build. You’ll have a hard time finding better for the price!” – MW
- ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ “Super quality and I love the no logo look. Very business-like.” – Verified Buyer
- ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ “These lowers are every bit the equal to the ‘elite’ brands but far cheaper.” – CG
Unbeatable Price
- MSRP:
$100.00
- Your Price: $59.99
- Click Here to Buy Now!
Live Inventory Price Checker
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I had 3 of these in my cart….. until they tacked on their ridiculous shipping charges.
I have…”several” of these. They work as advertised! Buy, build, shoot!