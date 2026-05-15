PSA AR-15 “Stealth” Stripped Lower Receiver – $59.99

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Limited InventoryPSA AR-15 "Stealth" Stripped Lower Receiver – $59.99

Palmetto State Armory just dropped its PSA AR-15 “Stealth” Stripped Lower Receiver to $59.99, making this a no-brainer pickup for builders, tinkerers, and anyone who likes keeping an extra lower in the safe. Whether you’re starting a budget AR build, staging parts for a future project, or grabbing a serialized lower before the price moves, this is the kind of deal that doesn’t need much explanation. At sixty bucks, it’s hard to go wrong.

Top Features

  • ✅ Forged 7075-T6 Aluminum for superior strength
  • ✅ Black Hardcoat Anodized finish – built to MIL-8625 Type 3 spec
  • ✅ Marked “MULTI” caliber – perfect for any AR build
  • ✅ Sleek “no logo” look for custom engraving or minimalist style
  • ✅ Safe/Fire selector markings and “PA” serial prefix

Why Shooters Love It:

The PSA “Stealth” Lower delivers unmatched quality at an unbeatable price. Whether you’re building your first AR or adding to your collection, this stripped lower offers mil-spec reliability and clean aesthetics without the branding clutter. PSA’s reputation for quality makes it a no-brainer for serious builders.

What Customers Say

  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ “Used for my first AR build. You’ll have a hard time finding better for the price!” – MW
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ “Super quality and I love the no logo look. Very business-like.” – Verified Buyer
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ “These lowers are every bit the equal to the ‘elite’ brands but far cheaper.” – CG

Unbeatable Price

2025-Buy-Now-Button x300

Live Inventory Price Checker

PSA AR15 Complete Rifle Lower Receiver A2 - 504399 Palmetto State Armory $ 179.99
KAK Industry KF-15 Forged AR15 Lower Receiver KAK Industry $ 99.95
Tacfire AR15 Lower Receiver Polymer Vise Block Black Ammunition Depot $ 9.99
AR15 Lower Receiver Parts Kit Midsouth Shooters Supply $ 55.92

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5/5 (1 Review)
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PistolGrip44

I had 3 of these in my cart….. until they tacked on their ridiculous shipping charges.

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Nurph

I have…”several” of these. They work as advertised! Buy, build, shoot!

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