Winchester USA .45 ACP 230 Gr FMJ 500-Round Case — $242.24 With Code

Limited Time Deal

.45 ACP is not cheap plinking ammo, so when a solid name-brand load drops under 50 cents per round, it is worth grabbing. This Winchester USA White Box .45 ACP 230-grain FMJ is the basic range ammo most .45 shooters actually use. It is brass-cased, reloadable, Boxer-primed, and built for practice, training, and keeping your 1911 or other .45 ACP pistol fed.

A 500-round case is normally listed at $299.99, but the sale price is $254.99. Use code ALand5 and it drops to $242.24, which puts you right around 48 cents per round. For .45 ACP in 2026, that is a deal worth paying attention to.

Top Features

500 rounds of .45 ACP — 10 boxes of 50 rounds

230-grain FMJ bullet — classic range load

Brass-cased and reloadable — good option for handloaders

Non-corrosive Boxer primers — modern, range-friendly ammo

835 FPS muzzle velocity — solid training load for 1911s and other .45 ACP pistols

Why Shooters Love It

This is not match ammo, defensive ammo, or anything fancy. It is Winchester White Box .45 ACP FMJ, and that is exactly why people buy it. The customer reviews are mostly short and practical: buyers talk about it running well, shipping fast, and being good range ammo for the money. One reviewer said he ran about 500 rounds through an FNX with no problems, and another used it for a two-day class with “no misfires, no bad feeds.”

That is the real appeal here. If you need .45 ACP for range work, training, or keeping your 1911, Glock 21, FNX-45, or other .45 fed, this is a known, reliable load at a price that makes sense. The product has a 4.8-star rating across 15 reviews, with 14 of those being 5-star reviews, but the fair read is that buyers like it for basic reliability and value, not because it does anything exotic.

At $242.24 with code ALand5, this is the kind of deal that makes sense if you actually shoot your guns instead of letting them sit in the safe.

Unbeatable Price

Regular Price: $299.99

Sale Price: $254.99

Price With Code ALand5: $242.24 Total Savings: $57.75 Final Cost Per Round: ~ $0.48 per round

$242.24

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