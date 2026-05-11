Rock Island VRPF14 Pump Action 12 Gauge – $199.99 60%+ OFF!!

Limited Time Deal!

Palmetto State Armory has the Rock Island VRPF14 on sale for just $199.99, which is a huge drop from its regular $499.99 price. With its short 14.1-inch barrel, 5+1 capacity, adjustable sights, and defensive-minded layout, the VRPF14 offers a lot of utility for shooters who want a handy pump gun for home defense or range use without spending a fortune.

Top Features

Massive savings: Dropped from $499.99 to $199.99.

Compact defensive setup: 14.10-inch barrel with 26.10-inch overall length keeps it short and handy.

Useful capacity: 5+1 capacity in 12 gauge with a 3-inch chamber.

Ready-to-run features: Ships with a polymer F-grip, sling adapter, and forend strap.

Practical sights: Includes adjustable front and rear sights for easier aiming than a bare-bones bead setup.

Why Shooters Love It

The Rock Island VRPF14 is the kind of compact 12 gauge that gets attention because it offers a lot of punch and utility for not much money. At this price, shooters are getting a pump-action defensive firearm with a short 14.1-inch barrel, 5+1 capacity, adjustable sights, and compatibility with 2 3/4-inch or 3-inch loads, making it a budget-friendly option for home defense or range fun.

Unbeatable Price

Regular Price: $499.99

Current Price: $199.99 You Save: $300.00 (60% off)

$199.99

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