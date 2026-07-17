RMA SRT Model 1003 Plate Drops to $199.99—Save 20% for a Limited Time

Limited Time Deal

RMA’s SRT Model 1003 plate deal knocks 20% off one of the company’s lightweight special-threat rifle plates. Use coupon code MadeInAmerica to cut the regular $249.99 price to approximately $199.99 per plate, saving roughly $50 on each plate—or about $100 on a two-plate setup.

Top Features

Just 2.7 pounds: Cuts weight without surrendering protection against specified rifle threats.

Special-threat protection: RMA rates it for 7.62×39, 7.62×39 MSC, 6.5 Creedmoor, 5.56 M193, and common handgun rounds.

Medium SAPI fit: Measures 9.5 by 12.5 inches for compatibility with many medium plate carriers.

Comfortable multi-curve profile: Conforms better to the body during training, duty use, or extended wear.

Made in America: Manufactured in Centerville, Iowa, with a five-year warranty.

Why Shooters Love It

At only 2.7 pounds and 0.8 inches thick, the Model 1003 offers a major mobility advantage over heavy steel and traditional Level IV plates. It is a practical choice for armed citizens, law enforcement officers, and prepared Americans who want protection against common rifle threats without carrying a boat anchor on their chest.

Unbeatable Price

Regular price: $249.99 per plate

Price with code: Approximately $199.99 per plate

Discount: 20% off

Savings: Approximately $50 per plate

Coupon code: MadeInAmerica

That puts a two-plate setup at approximately $399.98 before applicable tax and shipping, saving roughly $100.

Before you buy read AmmoLand News’s complete Daily Deal Disclaimer here.

