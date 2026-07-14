How Much Ammo to Stockpile For Training and SHTF

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published on June 25, 2025, and was updated on July 14, 2026 with additional ammunition-storage guidance.

Ammo is easy to buy—right up until it isn’t.

Summer range days have a habit of eating through the cases purchased over the winter. With fall classes and hunting seasons approaching, now is a good time to count what you have, separate your training ammunition from your emergency reserve, and identify the gaps before another shortage or price spike does it for you.

That does not mean every gun owner needs 50,000 rounds stacked in the basement. It means you should have enough ammunition to keep training, maintain a dependable defensive supply, and avoid being forced into a panic purchase when shelves suddenly empty.

You Don’t Need 50,000 Rounds—But You Do Need a Plan

We’ve all met that guy—the one with crates of surplus 7.62×39 stacked like Tetris blocks in his garage… but not a single case of water or a week’s worth of food in the pantry.

In the firearms and preparedness communities, there’s a common belief that more is always better. More ammo, more mags, more bulk deals. But is your stash really supporting your goals—or just collecting dust?

Whether you’re a weekend range shooter, a course junkie, or someone prepping for the next disaster scenario, the question comes up again and again:

How much ammo should I stockpile?

This guide breaks it down by use case and caliber—so you’re not just hoarding brass, but building a smart, intentional reserve that supports your training, self-defense, and long-term security.

The 3 Categories of Ammunition You Should Be Tracking

Before you start running the numbers, make sure you understand the why behind your stockpile. Ammo should be organized into three categories:

Range Ammo – The stuff you burn through. Used for training classes, match prep, and range days. Ready Ammo – Loaded magazines and defensive loads staged in gear, vehicles, or safes. This is your grab-and-go reserve. SHTF Reserve – Deep storage. This is your long-term hedge against civil unrest, supply chain disruptions, or full-on grid collapse. You don’t touch it unless things truly go sideways.

Many shooters stop at range ammo and assume they’re “stockpiling.” They’re not.

Let’s run through how to structure your supply by caliber.

How Much 9mm Ammo Should You Stockpile?

Range Ammo

If you’re training seriously, expect to burn through 250–500 rounds per month. Advanced classes—like ECQC or handgun-specific tactical courses—can easily push past 1,000 rounds over a few days.

Ready Ammo

Plan on 6–10 loaded magazines per pistol—roughly 100–150 rounds per firearm. If your spouse or training partner carries too, double it.

Reserve Ammo

Aim for 5,000 rounds per person. This gives you enough to stay proficient long-term without dipping into training or ready ammo.

Tip: Subscribe to AmmoLand for daily deals on 9mm and all your other ammo needs!

How Much 5.56/.223 Ammo Should You Stockpile?

Range Ammo

Active rifle shooters can expect to run through 300–500 rounds per month. Add in tactical carbine courses or competitions, and that number grows.

Ready Ammo

A basic combat load is seven magazines (210 rounds). Add buffer room and go with ten loaded mags—300 rounds.

Reserve Ammo

At minimum, 5,000 rounds per shooter. If you’re planning for two or more people, scale accordingly.

Tip: Stick to brass-cased, quality ammo for storage. Even 55-grain FMJ will do work with a properly zeroed 20” barrel at extended distances.

How Much 12-Gauge Ammo Should You Stockpile?

Range Ammo

Shotgun training is less common but no less important. Run 25–50 shells monthly, including buckshot and slugs.

Ready Ammo

Store 100–150 shells in shell cards, side saddles, or bandoliers, ready to go.

Reserve Ammo

Minimum of 250–500 shells, split between 00 buck and slugs. Consider how your shotgun is set up and its intended role.

Tip: Shotgun shells degrade faster than rifle or pistol ammo. Store them in a cool, dry location and rotate regularly.

What If You’re Just a Weekend Warrior?

Not everyone runs drills every weekend or signs up for high-round-count courses. If your goal is simply to have a solid reserve in case things get weird—like a prolonged ammo shortage or an emergency situation—here’s a more practical, low-commitment starting point.

For someone who doesn’t train regularly but wants to be ready:

5.56/.223 : Keep around 2,300 rounds on hand. That breaks down to a full combat load of ready mags (about 300 rounds) and a reserve stash of 2,000 rounds.

: Keep around 2,300 rounds on hand. That breaks down to a full combat load of ready mags (about 300 rounds) and a reserve stash of 2,000 rounds. 9mm : Stock at least 1,650 rounds. This includes 150 rounds in loaded mags and gear, plus 1,500 rounds in deep storage for defensive use and periodic practice.

: Stock at least 1,650 rounds. This includes 150 rounds in loaded mags and gear, plus 1,500 rounds in deep storage for defensive use and periodic practice. 12-gauge: A solid base would be 400 shells total—150 shells staged and ready to go (buckshot and slugs), and a 250-shell reserve for long-term readiness.

Now, if you’re more serious about training and prepping long-term—maybe you’re running drills monthly, attending a few courses per year, or preparing for a more extended disruption—your numbers should look significantly higher:

5.56/.223 : Upwards of 11,300 rounds makes sense. That covers 6,000 rounds for training throughout the year, 300 rounds ready in mags, and 5,000 rounds as a doomsday reserve.

: Upwards of 11,300 rounds makes sense. That covers 6,000 rounds for training throughout the year, 300 rounds ready in mags, and 5,000 rounds as a doomsday reserve. 9mm : You’ll want at least 11,150 rounds. This includes your yearly training supply, ready mags, and long-term reserve.

: You’ll want at least 11,150 rounds. This includes your yearly training supply, ready mags, and long-term reserve. 12-gauge: Somewhere around 1,250 shells will keep you covered—600 for range training, 150 ready for immediate access, and 500 tucked away for the future.

Final Thoughts

You don’t need 50,000 rounds unless you’re leading a fire team. However, you do need enough to stay trained up and proficient, defend your home, and weather the next panic-buying or supply disruption.

The key? Start with a plan. Divide your stock into range, ready, and reserve. Track your usage. Rotate. And above all, train regularly.

Because stockpiles don’t win fights. Well-trained shooters do.

About Scott Witner

Scott Witner is a former Marine Corps Infantryman with 2ndBn/8th Marines. He completed training in desert warfare at the Marine Air Ground Combat Center, Mountain Warfare and survival at the Mountain Warfare Training Center, the South Korean Mountain Warfare School in Pohang, and the Jungle Warfare school in the jungles of Okinawa, Japan. He now enjoys recreational shooting, trail running, hiking, functional fitness, and working on his truck. Scott resides in Northeastern Ohio.