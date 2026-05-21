CMMG Bravo AR-15 22LR Rifle Conversion Kit + 3 Mags – $159.99

If you’re like most AR owners, the biggest barrier to getting more reps in isn’t time—it’s ammo cost. That’s where the CMMG Bravo .22 LR AR Conversion Kit comes in. Instead of burning through expensive 5.56, this drop-in kit lets you run cheap .22 LR through your existing rifle in seconds. Right now, Palmetto State Armory has it marked down to just $159.99, making this one of the easiest and most affordable ways to train more without changing your setup.
Top Features
- Instant AR Conversion – Drop-in kit converts your 5.56/.223 AR to .22 LR in seconds
- Massive Ammo Savings – Train with affordable .22 LR instead of expensive centerfire rounds
- Includes (3) 25-Round Mags – More trigger time right out of the box
- Stainless Steel Bolt Carrier – Built for durability and long-term reliability
- Mil-Spec Compatibility – Works with standard AR-15 upper receivers
Why Shooters Love It
If you own an AR-15, this is one of the smartest upgrades you can make. The CMMG Bravo kit lets you train more, shoot longer, and spend a fraction on ammo—all while using your same rifle, trigger, and optics. It’s a go-to solution for budget training, introducing new shooters, or just having more fun at the range.
Unbeatable Price
- MSRP:
$229.99
- Sale Price: $159.99
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I purchased one for my M&P and couldn’t be more pleased. Before I was spending about $10 to shoot a 30 round mag. With the kit, less than a dollar to shoot the 25 round .22LR mag. I can spend a lot more fun practice time at the range now. As long as you compensate for the diminished .22LR ballistic characteristics and clean the rifle more frequently, no problems.
I took my conversion kit to the range a couple weeks ago for some stress testing. I brought several different varieties of .22lr ammo, all “high velocity” and copper or poly coated, CCI, Aguila and Federal bulk pack. After 700 rounds I gave up ’cause the damned thing just kept running. I could not make it stop. I won’t be shooting this farther than 50 yards, so if I can hold 2″ groups, I’ll be happy. As for “notched” trigger .. that’s in the product details on the CMMG web page .. caveat emptor. There are plenty of non-notched AR… Read more »
Damn. I should have bought one of these when they were $159.
Are you adjusting your price expectations for the effects of 10% “Bidenflation?”
i when with the dedicated CMMG .22LR system. Great for cheaper shooting!
I decided to go with the dedicated .22lr with the CMMG
BCG. Greatest buy I’ve made in years. All the same controls, but shooting costs are 1/10!
FYI, I bought this a few weeks ago, have ran various 22 around 500 rounds through it. Runs great. I think it’s an excellent product. No shill just truth. See for yourself. Happy 4th of July y’all.
For just another $150 I can get a brand new S&W M&P 15-22 with a red dot and bag. Not sure I want to make mods to my Mowhawk. I’d be concerned about warranty coverage.
Are these magazines 10 or 25 rounds? I’ll order the kit if they are 25 round magazines.
Thank you,
Grady
there must be a new model coming out. Classic has them on sale also.