CMMG Bravo AR-15 22LR Rifle Conversion Kit + 3 Mags – $159.99

Limited Time Deal

If you’re like most AR owners, the biggest barrier to getting more reps in isn’t time—it’s ammo cost. That’s where the CMMG Bravo .22 LR AR Conversion Kit comes in. Instead of burning through expensive 5.56, this drop-in kit lets you run cheap .22 LR through your existing rifle in seconds. Right now, Palmetto State Armory has it marked down to just $159.99, making this one of the easiest and most affordable ways to train more without changing your setup.

Top Features

Instant AR Conversion – Drop-in kit converts your 5.56/.223 AR to .22 LR in seconds

Massive Ammo Savings – Train with affordable .22 LR instead of expensive centerfire rounds

Includes (3) 25-Round Mags – More trigger time right out of the box

Stainless Steel Bolt Carrier – Built for durability and long-term reliability

Mil-Spec Compatibility – Works with standard AR-15 upper receivers

Why Shooters Love It

If you own an AR-15, this is one of the smartest upgrades you can make. The CMMG Bravo kit lets you train more, shoot longer, and spend a fraction on ammo—all while using your same rifle, trigger, and optics. It’s a go-to solution for budget training, introducing new shooters, or just having more fun at the range.

Unbeatable Price

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