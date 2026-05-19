Trump Endorses Ken Paxton as Gun Owners Remember Cornyn’s Record

President Donald Trump just made the Texas U.S. Senate runoff a lot clearer.

Trump has given Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton his “Complete and Total Endorsement” in the Republican runoff against Sen. John Cornyn, calling Paxton a “true MAGA Warrior” and specifically citing his commitment to “Protect our always under siege Second Amendment.”

That last line should get the attention of every gun owner in Texas.

This race is not just another Republican primary fight. It is now a direct test of whether Texas gun owners want to send another establishment Republican back to Washington after years of excuses, compromises, and “bipartisan” gun-control deals, or whether they want a fighter who has actually gone to court against the Biden gun-control machine.

Paxton and Cornyn advanced to the May 26 runoff after the March 3 primary, with Rep. Wesley Hunt finishing third. The winner will face Democrat James Talarico in November.

Cornyn’s record is no mystery to Second Amendment voters. Gun-rights groups, AmmoLand, and grassroots activists have already covered it extensively. Cornyn was not a passive bystander in the 2022 Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. He was one of the Senate Republicans who made the Biden-backed gun-control package possible.

The Senate passed that bill on June 23, 2022, by a 65-33 vote. Cornyn is more responsible than any other senator for shepherding the legislation through the Senate.

That bill was sold, as gun control always is, as “reasonable,” “targeted,” and “commonsense.” In practice, it expanded federal gun-control infrastructure, funded crisis-intervention programs that include red-flag-style schemes, expanded scrutiny of young adult gun buyers, and gave the anti-gun lobby a federal win after decades of pressure.

They remember who sat at the table with Democrats after Uvalde. They remember who helped Joe Biden sign the first major federal gun-control bill in decades. They remember the lectures about how this supposedly would not affect law-abiding gun owners. And they remember the same old Washington move: give ground on the Second Amendment, call it a victory, and expect Republican voters to clap.

Ken Paxton’s record looks different and has already emerged as the Second Amendment choice in Texas.

As Texas Attorney General, Paxton sued the Biden Administration over the ATF’s pistol brace rule, partnering with Gun Owners of America in litigation against one of the most abusive federal gun-control moves of the Biden era. His office also recently touted a legal victory preserving an injunction against the Biden-era ATF rule targeting private firearm sales.

Gun Owners of America endorsed Paxton for U.S. Senate, saying he has “stood shoulder to shoulder with GOA in the fight to defend the Second Amendment against unconstitutional gun control.”

That is the difference between talking about the Second Amendment when campaign season rolls around and actually fighting for it when the federal government comes after gun owners.

Trump’s endorsement also matters because of what comes next. The Democrat waiting in the general election, James Talarico, is not a pro-gun moderate no matter how carefully he tries to package himself.

Talarico’s own campaign platform calls for passing “commonsense gun safety laws,” which is the same soft-focus phrase Democrats use before pushing bans, background-check expansions, waiting periods, registration schemes, and red-flag laws. His legislative record includes measures such as HB 22, dealing with reports of certain multiple firearm and magazine sales, and HB 236, which called for national instant criminal background checks in connection with private firearm transfers and created a criminal offense.

Texas gun owners have seen this act before. “Commonsense gun safety” is the marketing language. The product is always more government control over peaceable citizens.

That is why securing Paxton as the Republican nominee matters for gun rights. Texas cannot afford to sleepwalk into November with a weakened, compromised Republican nominee carrying the baggage of the Biden gun-control bill while Democrats rally behind a polished anti-gun candidate who knows how to speak in moderate tones while backing the same old restrictions.

Republican voters are allowed to demand better from candidates than their only qualification being that they are “not as bad as the Democrat.”

The Second Amendment is not a bargaining chip. It is not a Senate talking point. It is not something Republican senators should trade away so Washington journalists can call them brave.

Texas deserves a senator who understands that the right to keep and bear arms is not up for negotiation.

Paxton has fought the ATF. Cornyn helped pass the Biden gun-control package. Talarico is already signaling the usual Democrat “commonsense” gun-control agenda.

That is the choice. Trump’s endorsement simply put a spotlight on it. Gun owners should do the rest.

About Duncan Johnson:

Duncan Johnson is a lifelong firearms enthusiast and unwavering defender of the Second Amendment—where “shall not be infringed” means exactly what it says. A graduate of George Mason University, he enjoys competing in local USPSA and multi-gun competitions whenever he’s not covering the latest in gun rights and firearm policy. Duncan is a regular contributor to AmmoLand News and serves as part of the editorial team responsible for AmmoLand’s daily gun-rights reporting and industry coverage.