ATF Gun Trace Data Leak Puts Tiahrt Amendment Back in the Spotlight

On Thursday, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Director Robert Cekada testified before the House Oversight and Government Reform Subcommittee on Federal Law Enforcement. The hearing was titled “Privacy Protections & the Second Amendment: Examining ATF’s Relationship to the Tiahrt Amendment.”

The hearing focused on the Tiahrt Amendment, enacted as part of a 2003 DOJ appropriations bill and subsequently renewed. The amendment restricts the ATF from releasing detailed firearms trace data (such as the origin and sales chain of crime guns) to anyone outside law enforcement or prosecutors for specific criminal investigations. It prohibits the use of that data for academic research, civil lawsuits against gun manufacturers or dealers, or by cities, states, or the public. It also limits requirements for gun dealers to submit regular inventory data. The purpose of the amendment is to protect the privacy of lawful gun owners, dealers, undercover officers, and informants, while preventing data misuse that could endanger people or support gun-control lawsuits.

Chairman Clay Higgins (R-La.) expressed concern about the ATF’s inconsistent adherence to the amendment and Second Amendment protections. He called for an investigation into how trace data is being used. These concerns followed the ATF’s accidental release of unredacted data to Gun Owners of America (GOA) in response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request. After the release, the ATF attempted to retrieve the information from the gun-rights group. GOA refused to delete the documents, prompting the government to seek a restraining order to prevent their disclosure. The ATF and GOA are currently in court over the matter.

ATF Director Robert Cekada was the sole witness at the hearing. He was confirmed by a 59-39 vote in the Senate on April 29. The hearing revealed a clear partisan divide. Republicans focused on Second Amendment protections and alleged ATF overreach. Democrats emphasized “gun violence prevention.” Some Democrats, including Squad member Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), suggested that Cekada and other regulators were influenced by the “gun lobby.”

“The gun lobby is controlling the regulators, while our communities are paying the price,” Pressley said. “Burying loved ones and raising children in fear — the shame of it all.”

The biggest point of contention was the need for the Tiahrt Amendment. Chairman Higgins strongly defended the law and highlighted past ATF violations, especially during the Biden era, involving mishandling and data leaks. He called for stronger enforcement and possible permanent codification of the amendment. Ranking Member Summer Lee (D-PA) pushed back, criticizing the hearing for prioritizing gun industry privacy over public safety and attacking the Trump administration’s regulatory rollbacks and closure of anti-gun programs.

Director Cekada acknowledged past failures by the ATF in preventing the disclosure of protected data but said new safeguards have been implemented to avoid future accidental releases. He blamed software issues and employee errors for the past leaks. His assurances did not fully ease the committee members’ concerns, particularly regarding the existence of roughly a billion digitized records from out-of-business dealers stored at the ATF’s West Virginia facility.

Director Cekada pushed back on the notion that these records constitute a database or national registry.

Democrats criticized Cekada over the ATF’s newly revealed 34 rules intended to reduce the burden on the gun industry and American gun owners. He defended the changes, noting that none of them compromise public safety. Director Cekada emphasized that the ATF’s mission is to target violent criminals, citing more than 8,700 arrests since January 2025. He also highlighted major improvements in NFA/eForm processing times and the replacement of the ATF’s former “zero tolerance” policy for Federal Firearms Licensees (FFLs) with a fairer enforcement approach.

In a notable exchange, Rep. Eli Crane (R-AZ) asked Cekada what the Second Amendment means. While past ATF directors have dodged the question, Cekada answered directly. He acknowledged that the Second Amendment is about defending against tyranny, a welcome statement to many American gun owners. Rep. Crane also inquired about the case of Tate Adamiak.

Tate Adamiak should never have been imprisoned over collectible items and parts kits that ATF improperly classified as prohibited weapons. Being a collector is not a crime, and this abuse of the NFA must be reversed. Free Tate Adamiak. https://t.co/e1YJ6OG9uO pic.twitter.com/Me2YqaEgqY — Gun Owners of America (@GunOwners) May 15, 2026

Mr. Adamiak, a decorated Navy sailor, was convicted of NFA violations after selling a parts kit to an undercover ATF agent. He had originally purchased the kit from GunBroker. He was also convicted of possessing an RPG after buying a demilled RPG at a California flea market. The ATF had welded the hole cut into the side of the RPG closed and installed a fire control unit to reactivate it. The U.S. Attorney’s office then charged Adamiak as if he possessed a functioning RPG.

Director Cekada said the ATF is working on the case and is in contact with Adamiak’s attorneys. He noted that the Department of Justice is reviewing the matter, which is currently before the U.S. Supreme Court. Adamiak is scheduled for a rehearing in June.

About John Crump

Mr. Crump is an NRA instructor and a constitutional activist. John has written about firearms, interviewed people from all walks of life, and on the Constitution. John lives in Northern Virginia with his wife and sons, follow him on X at @right2bear, or at www.crumpy.com.