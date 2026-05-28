Smith & Wesson M&P Shield Plus Optics Ready 9mm – $369.99

Limited Time Deal

The Smith & Wesson Shield Plus Optics Ready 9mm Pistol is slim, reliable, easy to carry, and it gives you more capacity than an old single-stack without turning into a chunky duty pistol. This optics-ready model comes with 10-, 13-, and 15-round magazines, so you can set it up for deep concealment, everyday carry, or a little more grip at the range.

At $369.99, this is a solid buy for anyone looking for a proven 9mm carry pistol.

Top Features

Optics-ready slide for mounting a micro red dot

Includes 10-, 13-, and 15-round magazines

Slim micro-compact frame built for concealed carry

3.1″ barrel balances carry size and shootability

Black Armornite finish on stainless slide and barrel

Why Shooters Love It

The Shield Plus hits the sweet spot for a carry gun. It is thin enough to disappear under a T-shirt, but it still gives you real 9mm capacity with the included 13- and 15-round magazines. That is a big upgrade over the old single-stack carry guns a lot of people started with.

The optics-ready slide also makes this a better long-term buy. Run it with the white-dot sights now, add a micro red dot later, and you still have a proven Smith & Wesson pistol that is easy to carry, easy to shoot, and priced right at $369.99.

Unbeatable Price

Regular Price: $549.99

Current Price: $369.99 Savings: $180.00 Discount: About 33% off

$369.99

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