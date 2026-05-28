Smith & Wesson M&P Shield Plus Optics Ready 9mm – $369.99

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Limited Time DealSmith & Wesson M&P Shield Plus Optics Ready 9mm – $369.99

The Smith & Wesson Shield Plus Optics Ready 9mm Pistol is slim, reliable, easy to carry, and it gives you more capacity than an old single-stack without turning into a chunky duty pistol. This optics-ready model comes with 10-, 13-, and 15-round magazines, so you can set it up for deep concealment, everyday carry, or a little more grip at the range.

At $369.99, this is a solid buy for anyone looking for a proven 9mm carry pistol.

Top Features

  • Optics-ready slide for mounting a micro red dot
  • Includes 10-, 13-, and 15-round magazines
  • Slim micro-compact frame built for concealed carry
  • 3.1″ barrel balances carry size and shootability
  • Black Armornite finish on stainless slide and barrel

Why Shooters Love It

The Shield Plus hits the sweet spot for a carry gun. It is thin enough to disappear under a T-shirt, but it still gives you real 9mm capacity with the included 13- and 15-round magazines. That is a big upgrade over the old single-stack carry guns a lot of people started with.

The optics-ready slide also makes this a better long-term buy. Run it with the white-dot sights now, add a micro red dot later, and you still have a proven Smith & Wesson pistol that is easy to carry, easy to shoot, and priced right at $369.99.

Unbeatable Price

  • Regular Price: $549.99
  • Current Price: $369.99
    • Savings: $180.00
    • Discount: About 33% off

2025-Buy-Now-Button x300

Live Inventory Price Checker

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Smith & Wesson M&P 15-22 Magazine 22lr - Smith & Wesson M&P 15-22 Magazine 22lr 25rd Polymer Black Brownells.com $ 21.99
Smith & Wesson Factory Magazine For Smith & Wesson M&P 22 Magnum 22 WMR - 30 Round Polymer Ammunition Depot $ 32.49

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