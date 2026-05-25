Federal Lawsuit Challenges Illinois FOID Card Gun Licensing Law

A new federal lawsuit challenging Illinois’ requirement that gun owners obtain a state police issued license landed in court this week, marking the latest front in a multi-pronged legal assault on a system that critics say forces citizens to prove their innocence before exercising a constitutional right.

The New Civil Liberties Alliance filed the lawsuit Tuesday against Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly, Attorney General Kwame Raoul, and Cook County State’s Attorney Eileen O’Neill Burke, arguing that the Illinois Firearm Owners Identification Card Act violates both the Second and Fourteenth Amendments to the Constitution.

“Representing Navy veteran Christopher Laurent, Chicago chef and restaurateur Kim Dalton, and liberty advocate Justin Tucker, NCLA urges the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois to declare that the FOID Act violates the Second and Fourteenth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution and stop its enforcement,” the group announced.

The three plaintiffs bring distinct but related grievances against the FOID system. Laurent and Dalton both want firearms for self-defense in their homes but have refused to submit to the licensing process on constitutional grounds. Tucker already possesses a FOID card but objects to the legal requirement that he carry it whenever he possesses a firearm or ammunition, and he does not wish to renew it when it expires.

The complaint stated that “Plaintiffs Christopher Laurent and Kim Dalton both wish to obtain a firearm for self-defense in their respective homes – but they have not done so because they do not have FOID cards, refuse to submit to the state’s unconstitutional procedure, and are unwilling to subject themselves to criminal prosecution by violating the law.” Regarding Tucker, the filing added that “Plaintiff Justin Tucker has obtained a FOID card, but he does not wish [to] keep it in his possession whenever he possesses a firearm or ammunition as the law requires, nor does he wish to renew it upon its expiration – though he does wish to retain his Second Amendment rights.”

Illinois stands alongside Massachusetts as one of only two states in the nation that require residents to secure government licensing before possessing any firearm for any purpose, a distinction that animates the constitutional challenge. The NCLA argues this framework inverts the relationship between citizens and government that the Bill of Rights was designed to protect.

“The Fourteenth Amendment forbids states from depriving anyone of their liberty without due process of law,” the group explained. “The FOID Act restricts this core liberty with no due process of law, and it flips the presumption of liberty, placing the burden of proof on citizens to get government permission to exercise their freedom.”

The consequences for violating the FOID Card Act are severe. First time violations constitute Class A misdemeanors punishable by fines and up to 364 days of imprisonment. Subsequent offenses can escalate to felony charges carrying up to three years in prison.

An Illinois State Police spokesperson told reporters the agency is “unable to comment on pending litigation.” The Attorney General’s Office and Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office did not respond to requests for comment.

John Vecchione, also a Senior Litigation Counsel at NCLA, drew a comparison to other fundamental rights. “We don’t ask a bureaucrat for permission to speak or worship. We shouldn’t have to ask one before exercising the right of self-defense either.”

The federal lawsuit arrives against a backdrop of sustained legal pressure on the FOID system from multiple directions. On three separate occasions, judges have ruled the FOID card unconstitutional, in 2018, 2021, and 2025, declaring in one ruling that “It is asinine to think that in this ‘land of the free and home of the brave,’ one must petition the government and pay a fee to be able to enjoy the fundamental Constitutional right to protect oneself inside one’s home.”

The Second Amendment Foundation has backed the ongoing Vivian Brown case, and the NRA supported the Guns Save Life challenge now heading toward the Illinois Supreme Court. But the NCLA’s federal filing carries particular strategic significance. Unlike state court rulings that apply only to individual defendants, a federal district court order striking down the FOID Act would create binding precedent that could effectively nullify the law statewide.

Mark Chenoweth, President and Chief Legal Officer of the NCLA, emphasized that the case targets the licensing requirement itself rather than all firearms regulations. “This case is not about invalidating all licensing related to guns. But requiring people to get permission from the government in advance even to obtain a gun for hunting or for self-defense in the home is outrageous. The point of having Constitutional rights is that we do not have to get the government’s permission to exercise them.”

The NCLA’s federal challenge represents a long overdue reckoning for a licensing regime that treats law-abiding citizens as suspects and demands they beg the state for permission before exercising a right the Founders considered self-evident. Illinois has operated for decades under the fiction that constitutional rights can be reduced to bureaucratic privileges, and a decisive federal court ruling would finally restore the proper order between free citizens and their government.

About José Niño

José Niño is a freelance writer based in Charlotte, North Carolina. You can contact him via Facebook and X/Twitter. Subscribe to his Substack newsletter by visiting “Jose Nino Unfiltered” on Substack.com.