Looking for a solid AR-ready LPVO without spending premium optic money? Palmetto State Armory has the Vortex Strike Eagle 1-6×24 Gen 2 Riflescope with AR-BDC3 Reticle bundled with the Vortex Sport Cantilever 30mm Mount for just $219.99.
This is a ready-to-mount optic package for shooters who want fast 1x performance up close and enough magnification to stretch their rifle out farther.
Top Features
- 1-6x magnification for close-quarters speed and mid-range precision
- Illuminated AR-BDC3 reticle with holdovers and ranging references
- Includes Vortex 30mm cantilever mount with 2″ offset
- Glass-etched reticle with fully multi-coated lenses
- Waterproof, fogproof, shockproof, and nitrogen-purged
Why Shooters Love It
The Strike Eagle 1-6×24 is one of the most popular budget-friendly LPVOs for AR owners because it gives shooters real versatility without a high-dollar price tag. Run it at 1x for fast target work, then dial up to 6x when you need better visibility at distance.
The included cantilever mount makes this deal even better. Instead of buying the optic and mount separately, you get a complete setup that is ready for your rifle.
Vortex Strike Eagle 1-8×24 FFP Rifle Scope Range Review ~ VIDEO
Unbeatable Price
- Regular Price:
$299.98
- Current Price: $219.99
- You Save: $79.99
- Discount: About 27% Off
Live Inventory Price Checker
|Vortex Strike Eagle 5-25x56mm FFP EBR-7C MRAD Rifle Scope
|GunMag Warehouse
|$ 799.99
|
|Vortex Strike Eagle 1-8x24 FFP Rifle Scope - EBR-8 MOA Reticle
|Primary Arms
|$ 499.99
|
|Vortex Strike Eagle 5-25x56 EBR-7C MOA FFP Rifle Scope - SE-52503
|Palmetto State Armory
|$ 799.99
|
|Vortex Strike Eagle 5-25x56mm FFP EBR-7C MOA Rifle Scope
|GunMag Warehouse
|$ 799.99
|
Cool. Seems like they nailed the balance between speed, clarity, and function. Anyone here already running one? Curious how it holds zero under recoil.