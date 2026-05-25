Limited Time Deal

Looking for a solid AR-ready LPVO without spending premium optic money? Palmetto State Armory has the Vortex Strike Eagle 1-6×24 Gen 2 Riflescope with AR-BDC3 Reticle bundled with the Vortex Sport Cantilever 30mm Mount for just $219.99.

This is a ready-to-mount optic package for shooters who want fast 1x performance up close and enough magnification to stretch their rifle out farther.

Top Features

1-6x magnification for close-quarters speed and mid-range precision

Illuminated AR-BDC3 reticle with holdovers and ranging references

Includes Vortex 30mm cantilever mount with 2″ offset

Glass-etched reticle with fully multi-coated lenses

Waterproof, fogproof, shockproof, and nitrogen-purged

Why Shooters Love It

The Strike Eagle 1-6×24 is one of the most popular budget-friendly LPVOs for AR owners because it gives shooters real versatility without a high-dollar price tag. Run it at 1x for fast target work, then dial up to 6x when you need better visibility at distance.

The included cantilever mount makes this deal even better. Instead of buying the optic and mount separately, you get a complete setup that is ready for your rifle.

Unbeatable Price

Regular Price: $299.98

Current Price: $219.99 You Save: $79.99 Discount: About 27% Off



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