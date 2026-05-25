New England Firearms Advocacy Conference Brings Gun-Rights Fight to Massachusetts

The Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms announced its speakers for the New England Firearms Advocacy Conference. The event is on May 30, and there are seats available.

Where Freedom Was Born and Died

CCRKBA has decided to bring the fight right to the belly of the beast, Massachusetts. The inaugural FAC is being held in Chicopee, Mass. The goal of the conference is to bring New England advocates, activists, legislators, attorneys, and Second Amendment supporters together. This is a first-in-kind event, and the Committee recently announced the full lineup of speakers.

The New England FAC will be held May 30, 2026, at the Castle of Knights, 1599 Memorial Dr., Chicopee, Mass. The event starts at 9 a.m. and runs until 4:30 p.m. Advanced registration is required.

Speakers Announced

A multitude of national and New England figures are scheduled to attend. The conference is being emceed by Charlie Cook from Riding Shotgun With Charlie.

From CCRKBA’s announcement, the scheduled speakers include:

Attorneys Cameron Atkinson, Kevin Wynosky, Jason Guida and Frank Soccoccio, plus attorney and Connecticut lawmaker Doug Dubitsky. Second Amendment Foundation attorney Bill Sack will also appear. Additionally, Massachusetts State Sen. Peter Durrant, Maine Rep. Rachel Henderson, and Massachusetts Rep. Jeff Turco are scheduled. Other speakers will include JR Hoell, Toby Leary, Joe LoPorto, Laura Whitcomb, Greg Wilkes, Dr. Walt Kupson, John Petrolino, Patrick Collins, Jake McGuigan, Michael O’Neil, and Dr. John Lott, founder and CEO at the Crime Prevention Research Center. Cam Edwards and Jared Yanis will be sending video messages.

“We’re excited about the upcoming New England FAC and bringing together some of the best and brightest from the region and country,” said conference chair and CCRKBA Director Holly Sullivan. “We’re hopeful that our conference will energize patriots to continue the fight as well as help educate on the issues, tactics, and challenges we’re dealing with in the Northeast.”

“The great list of speakers we’re having at the New England conference should make for a lively, educational, and meaningful event,” said CCRKBA Chairman Alan Gottlieb. “We’re grateful to have such a robust talent pool of speakers and volunteers participating in this event.”

State and National Groups Will be in Attendance

A number of New England organizations will be participating in the conference:

Connecticut Citizens Defense League, Massachusetts Gun Owners’ Action League, Civil Rights Coalition, Gun Owners of Maine, New Hampshire Firearms Coalition, Rhode Island 2nd Amendment Coalition, and Vermont Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs. The Second Amendment Foundation, National Rifle Association Institute for Legislative Action, and National Shooting Sports Foundation will be represented.

Second Amendment Media Attending

Several prominent Second Amendment media personalities will be coming to cover, participate in, and witness the event. Michael Schwartz from Gun Owners Radio is flying in from California to report on FAC. Cheryl Todd from Gun Freedom Radio is also flying in for the proceedings, from Arizona. Amanda Suffecool, NRA director, and host of Eye on the Target Radio will be driving down from Ohio with co-host, Rob Campbell. And New England’s own Charlie Cook will be there with his stagecoach, reporting for “Armed Lifestyle” and “News2A.”

Generous Benefactors

The conference is made possible by the generous sponsorship from the United States Concealed Carry Association. USSCCA enthusiastically pledged their support early on in the development of this conference.

“The USCCA is proud to support the New England Firearms Advocacy Conference this May,” said USCCA New England District Manager Greg Wilks. “As the birthplace of our nation, New England holds a defining place in the history of American liberty, making it especially significant to see organizations from all six states come together in support of the Second Amendment. We’re honored to stand alongside them to educate, inform, and empower individuals to defend their rights and help shape what comes next.”

A now-sold-out happy hour is being sponsored by Guns and Gadgets. Guns and Gadgets is a premier source of Second Amendment news and commentary. Anyone who’s interested in Second Amendment-related content should tune into Jared Yanis’ channel. Yanis has been a strong and stalwart supporter and friend to CCRKBA and many Second Amendment organizations.

“I’m proud to support the New England Firearms Advocacy Conference because events like this are critical to educating and energizing grassroots Americans who still believe in the Constitution and the right to keep and bear arms,” said Yanis. “At a time when anti-Second Amendment activists are working overtime to chip away at our freedoms, it’s more important than ever for gun owners across New England to come together, get informed, build relationships, and stay engaged in the fight to preserve liberty for future generations. “The CCRKBA has a long history of defending constitutional rights through activism and education, and I’m honored to stand with them in support of this important event.”

What to Expect

“We wanted to create an environment where state and regional organizations could come together and discuss the issues that are unique to their areas,” said Sullivan. “Launching our inaugural regional conference in New England will bring together states with some of the best and worst gun laws to share strategies as well as highlight potential battles that may come to the more liberty-minded states.”

Each of the six New England States will be delivering “State of the State” addresses. There will be presentations on ongoing litigation as well as pending/upcoming legislation. A number of fire-side chats, or panels, will host speakers. Those panelists will talk about national, state, and municipal advocacy and strategies.

“Bringing a conference like this into the middle of the battlefield is common sense,” said Gottlieb. “Massachusetts was at the heart of the American Revolution, and Bay Staters — along with many of the New England states — have to fight for their independence from tyranny yet again. We’re proud to bring this event to the epicenter of an anti-gun haven and hope our programming will inspire and educate this generation of Second Amendment supporters.”

We’ll See You There

There are still some seats available for this event you’re not going to want to miss! To learn more about and sign up for the conference, head over to CCRKBA.org/fac/.

I hope to see you there!

About John Petrolino

John Petrolino is a US Merchant Marine Officer, writer, author of Decoding Firearms: An Easy to Read Guide on General Gun Safety & Use and NRA certified pistol, rifle, and shotgun instructor living under and working to change New Jersey’s draconian and unconstitutional gun laws. You can find him on the web at www.johnpetrolino.com on twitter at @johnpetrolino, facebook at @thepenpatriot and on instagram @jpetrolinoiii .