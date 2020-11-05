Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

Protect your investment in guns & ammo with SecureIt!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsman's Guide has used surplus U.S. Military Large Rucksack for $37.79 with FREE shipping on two or more. These make great bags to store or organize hunting or camping equipment or as the ultimate mega-size-go-bag.

A secure place to stow an enormous amount of cargo! Designed for carrying a large amount of gear over long marches in the most inhospitable terrain. Water-resistant construction defends against bad weather. NOTE: Frame (Item No. 699576), shoulder straps (713672), waist belt (713673) and sustainment pouches (713675) sold separately. Water-resistant nylon

Top drawstring access, bottom zip access

Lots of pockets inside for organization

MOLLE straps for securing gear

Styles may vary, may or may not have interior organization pockets

23″ x 25″ x 8″

75-liter capacity (4,600 cubic inches) Please Note: May have DRMO ink stamp, please see Additional Product Information on how to remove Key Specifications Item Number: 713674

Material: 100% Nylon

Storage Capacity: 75 liters (4,600 cu. in.)

Dimensions: 23″ x 25″ 8″

Country of Origin: USA

NSN: 8465-01-524-5285

Condition: Used, in good shape Multiple access interior access points make it easy to reach gear without digging deep.

Some Related Reviews, May Not be Exact Product:

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily emails list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!