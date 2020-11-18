Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Euro Optics has a sale on the two colorway red-and-green Vortex StrikeFire II 4 MOA Red/Green Dot SF-RG-501 for just $199.99 with FREE shipping.

When situations demand split-second target acquisition and maximum field of view, mount up the StrikeFire II and shoot—both eyes open. Feature-rich, versatile and reliable, the StrikeFire II is a great choice for hunters who want a quality red dot sight, but don’t want to break the bank. Features sleek rear-facing controls for power on/off and easy adjustment of ten dot intensity levels—lowest two settings are night-vision compatible. Automatically returns to the last dot intensity used when powered up. Specifications Magnification Range:1x

Reticle Details4 MOA Red/Green Dot

Objective Lens Diameter:30mm

Dimensions:5.6″

Weight:7.2 oz.

BatteryCR2 Battery

Battery TypeCR2

Night Vision Compatible:No

Product TypeRiflescopes

Item ConditionNew

UPC875874005518

MPNSF-RG-501 The 30mm aluminum alloy chassis provides extra-high recoil rating and is waterproof and fogproof. Strike fast!

