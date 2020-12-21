10th Day of Christmas by Bloomberg & Beto-Backed Texas Lawmakers

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- The hits keep coming this holiday season!

As we near the end of our countdown of the legislative lumps of coal that anti-Second Amendment lawmakers in Texas are leaving in gun owners' stockings this year, we want to leave you with a scary thought. Had gun owners NOT turned out this past election cycle to vote for pro-gun candidates, the sponsors of these terrible bills would have been the ones in charge of YOUR Texas House.

Thank you for the important work you did in the 2020 elections. Now, with the 2021 Texas legislative session just three weeks away, we ask you to support NRA-ILA's efforts to STAND YOUR GROUND on your rights at the Capitol in Austin next year!

Next up: House Bill 236 by Rep. Diego Bernal (D-San Antonio), which makes it easier for business and property owners to restrict License To Carry holders from their premises.

HB 236 reduces the minimum size, lettering, and the language specifications for 30.06 signs that have been in effect for more than two decades, and requires them to be available for download on the Texas Department of Public Safety’s website. This will ultimately provide less effective notice for LTC holders and inevitably lead to more locations being posted off-limits to them. The reduced signage requirements would apply to 30.07 signs as well.

NRA-ILA will oppose HB 236 in the 2021 legislative session, because it will encourage the creation of more gun-free zones for law-abiding LTC holders in Texas.​

