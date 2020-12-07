All Eyes on Georgia – Your NRA is on the Frontlines

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- The balance of power in the U.S. Senate will be decided with a double run-off election in Georgia on Tuesday, January 5th. Your NRA Grassroots team has been on the ground in Georgia all year and was prepared for this fight. Here is a brief summary of our efforts in these run-off elections to date.

NRA Member Town Halls At Capacity!

On December 1st-3rd, NRA-ILA held three member-only town halls in key regions of the state— Augusta, Gainesville, and Albany. Attendance at these town halls had to be limited due to Covid related restrictions – which forced us to restrict RSVPs and “close” registration days before the actual events. Despite these restrictions, hundreds of members attended!

At the town halls, ILA staff gave an update to our members, along with the corresponding actions that need to be taken in order to defend the pro-Second Amendment majority in the U.S. Senate.

Your NRA-ILA will do another round of member town halls the week of December 14th in additional locations.

Second Amendment Activist Center Engagement!

Not only do our volunteers understand what is at stake in this election, but our Second Amendment Activist Centers do also as well. These pro-gun businesses that partner with us year-round have stepped up to help distribute election-related materials to their customers and have conversations about the importance of this election.

In addition to engaging with their customers, they also worked with grassroots staff on the ground to host NRA Days.

You can find a Second Amendment Activist Center near you here: https://www.nrasecondamendmentactivistcenter.com/.

Record Number of Boots on the Ground!

The passion and support from our activists have been incredible. Understanding the national implications of these Georgia elections, volunteers from all over the country have stepped up to engage in the fight. Some even paying their own way to travel to knock on doors to have personal conversations with voters.

In one short month (that included time off for family during Thanksgiving), our grassroots team has contacted over a million voters in Georgia to discuss the importance of getting out to vote – and we are continuing to ramp up our efforts as we engage even more volunteers to help.

There is still time for you to get involved. If you want to join the efforts, you can call NRA Grassroots at (800) 392-VOTE or send us an email at [email protected]

