Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Check out our Daily Gun & Ammunition Deals page for more savings!

Protect your investment in guns & ammo with SecureIt!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Gorilla Ammunition has Gorilla .300 AAC BlackOut, 150gr Sierra GameKing FMJ in 175 Round Buckets for $229.99. That is $1.31 each a round for handloaded ammunition made from top quality bullets. brass and powder. These loads are each manufactured to the same insane quality standards as the other Gorilla Ammunition match loads, but packed in 1 quart or 1-gallon buckets for easy storage and access.

300 AAC BlackOut, 150gr Sierra GameKing FMJ – 175 Round Bucket This load is manufactured to the same insane quality standards as the other Gorilla Ammunition match loads. This product features a 150gr Sierra GameKing Full Metal Jacket Boat Tail projectile and a factory new brass case. Component selection is only the start to our top quality ammunition. The Gorilla Ammunition manufacturing process ensures consistency by pairing high end linear loading equipment with multi stage in-process inspections by highly trained machine operators with a final inspection of each and every round by our quality inspectors to ensure only ammunition that meets our rigorous specifications makes it into the bucket.

Technical Specifications: Caliber: 300 AAC BlackOut

Projectile: Sierra 150gr FMJ

Muzzle Velocity: 1960 FPS

Muzzle Energy: 1280 ft/abs Small Arms Ammunition purchasing disclaimer: You must be 21 or older to purchase rifle ammunition. All ammunition is shipped via UPS ground. Always ensure you use the correct ammunition in a firearm in good working condition. It is the responsibility of the consumer to know and comply with State & local laws regarding the purchase and possession of ammunition. Please check your local laws before purchasing.

Some Related Reviews:

</

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!