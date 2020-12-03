Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Stocking stuffers! Sportsman's Guide has the HQ ISSUE Tactical Red/Green Dot Sight with matching mount on sale for members at just $44.99. Free shipping on orders $49.00 or more. Great for all your plinking rifles up to 223/5.56.

Simple and fast is the HQ ISSUE Tactical Red/Green Dot Sight. The accurate targeting makes this Tactical Dot Sight the choice for experienced and beginning shooters alike. It features a red or green reticle, with 5 brightness levels each so you can adapt your sight to current light conditions. The unlimited eye relief provides 2-eyes open acquisition speed and heads-up situational awareness. Change the 3 MOA dot from red to green to suit light conditions

Adjustable rheostat knob has 5 brightness levels

Blue coated 30mm objective lens increases clarity

Durable aluminum body with black powder-coated finish

30mm cantilever Weaver/Picatinny mount included

Unlimited eye relief

1/4 MOA click value

Flip-up lens covers included Key Specifications Item Number: 715681

Magnification: 1X

Objective Lens Diameter: 30mm

Reticle: 3 MOA Red/Green Dot

Eye Relief: Unlimited

Field of View @ 100 yds.: 60′

Tube Size: 30mm

Adjustment Gradation: 1/4 MOA

Waterproof: Yes

Fogproof: Yes

Battery: (1) CR2032 lithium, included

Length: 4.72″

Weight: 10 oz.

Mfg. Number: XTSG-C1XRD The aluminum body is nitrogen-filed to be waterproof with a blue-coated lens for clarity. Includes flip-up lens covers.

