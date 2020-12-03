Meopta Sport Optics Introduces MeoStar B1 Plus Binoculars

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Meopta is pleased to introduce MeoStar B1 Plus binoculars in 8×32 HD, 8×42 HD, 8×56 HD, 10×42 HD, 12×50 HD, and 15×56 HD models. The B1 Plus is the latest iteration of Meopta’s top binocular line and integrates numerous new features in one high-performance binocular. The innovative optical design, HD FL lenses with advanced coatings, central locking diopter, and upgraded rubber armoring for improved grip and ergonomics, deliver a truly superior user experience.

Razor-sharp images, improved resolution, and contrast, color fidelity, and exceptional low-light performance are hallmarks of this line. The optical system with MeoBright lens coatings is optimized for twilight, giving hunters the advantage of seeing fine details more clearly at extended ranges in low light. The rugged B1 Plus also features an aluminum alloy body engineered to withstand the most extreme hunting conditions.

“Our MeoStar binoculars have long been a favorite of guides and serious hunters who demand premium performance and appreciate value,” said Pavel Stastny, Senior Director of Sales and Marketing at Meopta. “We continue to deliver European optical quality across all of our product lines and back this with our outstanding U.S. warranty policy.”

Multi-stop, twist-up eyecups accommodate all users, and the eyecups are removable for quick and easy cleaning. Meopta’s MeoShield anti-abrasion lens coating offers added protection in rough terrain, and the MeoDrop hydrophobic lens coating repels rain, dust, and grease from lens surfaces.

The MeoStar B1 Plus binoculars are nitrogen purged, waterproof, fog-proof and, like all Meopta optics sold in the United States, are backed by Meopta’s Lifetime Transferrable Warranty.

Retail Pricing: From $1,079.99 – $1,599.99

About Meopta

Meopta has been producing high-end European optics for over 85 years and is a leading manufacturer & partner to many of the world's finest optical brands. Meopta conceives, develops, and manufactures precision optical and electro/optical systems for semiconductor, medical, aerospace, and military industries as well as for consumer markets.

For more information regarding Meopta, please visit www.meoptasportsoptics.com.