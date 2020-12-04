Riton Optics Announces New Partnership: RSR Group

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Riton Optics is excited to announce RSR Group as the newest distributor of Riton products.

Since 1977 RSR Group, Inc. has provided its customers with the speed and convenience of ordering from regional branches. Dealers can simply call a nearby sales center and have their order shipped on the same day and by the most inexpensive means. RSR Group’s national sales network provides dealers with neighborhood service combined with the vast buying power of a national corporation.

The RSR Group, Inc. has revolutionized the shooting sports industry. The company has become a top distributor in the shooting sports market and has been recognized for its commitment to the industry and its programs. By partnering with the RSR Group, Riton Optics is able to expand its reach to more dealers across the country.

Riton Optics Director of Sales, Todd Niece said, “The partnership with RSR will help to propel Riton’s growth upward. The pairing of the RSR customer base and our products will be a great fit for what we are doing in the marketplace.”

As Riton continues to experience unprecedented growth in the industry, the partnership with RSR Group will only further support the expansion efforts in 2021.

About Riton Optics

Riton Optics is the only Law Enforcement and Military Veteran-Owned optics company in the world, founded on the premise that a customer’s hard-earned dollar should buy quality optics with the industry’s best service at every price point. Riton is passionate about offering high quality optics at the industry’s most competitive prices, and always putting the customer first. Every Riton optic goes through a rigorous dual inspection process in Tucson, Arizona and is backed by the Riton Promise Warranty which includes rapid new product replacement on all returns. For more information on Riton Optics and to SEE THE DIFFERENCE, visit www.ritonoptics.com.