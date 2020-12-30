Springfield Armory Awarded 2020 Best Overall New Product Award for Hellcat

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Springfield Armory is proud to announce that it has been awarded the 2020 “Best Overall New Product” Vendor Award for the Hellcat series of micro 9mm pistols from Crow Shooting Supply and Brownells.

The inaugural awards are given on behalf of both Brownells and Crow Shooting Supply. Crow Shooting Supply is a family-owned national wholesale distributor of firearms, ammunition reloading components and shooting accessories, and Brownells is a leading source for guns, gun parts and accessories, ammunition, gunsmithing tools, and survival gear.

“We’re excited to recognize these brands and their products that have made our assortment so good this past year,” said Brownells Director of Product Management Paul Levy. “It was difficult to narrow down a few selections from so many great choices, and we appreciate all vendors who have supplied us with quality product over the years. We look forward to making this a tradition and continuing to recognize quality products and partners.” “Springfield Armory was chosen for Best Overall New Product because of your innovative development of the Hellcat series of firearms. Your continued innovation has solidified Springfield’s market share and allowed Crow and Brownells to be a continued source for the Springfield brand,” said Trevor McGlone, Senior Business Development Manager for Crow Shooting Supply. “Your dedication and creativity played a big part in helping Brownells and Crow Shooting Supply achieve over 205% growth in sales in 2020. In a year where new product launches proved extremely difficult, Springfield did not falter. We can’t thank you enough for the support and partnership.”

The Hellcat family of pistols, launched in late 2019, has taken the concealed carry market by storm. The +P-rated micro 9mm features a class-leading capacity of 11+1 with its patented magazine — 13+1 with the included extended magazine. In addition, the Hellcat OSP™ (optical sight pistol) variant allows for direct-mounting of compact red dot optics that can co-witness with the pistol’s excellent U-Dot™ sights.

