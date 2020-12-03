Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsman's Guide has back in stock the Walther PPS M2 LE Edition 9mm Pistol for members at just $474.99 with FREE shipping. This variation comes with night sights and 3 magazines. This has been a rock-solid performing pistol that AmmoLand News has reviewed multiple times over the years both here and here. Check prices online here.

Walther® PPS M2 LE Edition 9mm Semi-automatic Pistol With a new American-style mag release, re-contoured grip and front slide serrations, the PPS M2 delivers all the reliability and easy concealability of the original…but in an updated package that's a little easier to shoot. The paddle-style mag release of the original PPS is long gone, replaced by a standard push-button mag release that doesn't just drop the mag—it forcefully ejects it. The original PPS's grip has been re-contoured and re-textured for better feel and grip in tense situations. And the front serrations give you a little more to grab onto. That said, it's still the PPS you know and love. Exceptional Walther® ergonomics, a sweet trigger, and all-around accuracy—all in a package that's just about an inch wide, so it virtually disappears when concealed. New American-style push-button magazine release

New contoured grip for secure purchase

New front slide serrations for easier slide manipulation

Phosphoric 3-dot night sights for easy low-light targeting

3.18″ Tenifer®-coated barrel

Crisp, light 6.1-lb. trigger with short travel and reset

Tenifer® slide coating provides outstanding corrosion resistance

Red cocking indicator for visible status you can feel

Slide locks back on empty

Extended slide stop for easy operation with gloves

Includes one flush-fitting 6-rd. magazine, one 7-rd. magazine, and one 8-rd. magazine The Law Enforcement model also includes phosphoric night sights and three magazines.

Some Related Reviews:

