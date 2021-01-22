Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Primary Arms has in-stock and shipping new stock on the Armalite M15 5.56 16″ Carbine with an included 1pc 30 round PMAG magazine at $799.99. Purchase limit, 1 Per Household. This one will sell out.

Armalite M15 5.56 16″ Carbine The Armalite M15 5.56 Rifle is a modern defensive rifle based on the AR-15 platform. The M-15 is a no-frills rifle built out of forged 7075-T6 aluminum receivers and features a heavy profile Chrome Moly Vanadium steel Nitride barrel from Ballistic Advantage. This rifle is built tough to get the job done and continue working for years to come. The 16 inch 5.56 barrel features a reliable carbine length gas system with a railed gas block for mounting a front sight and a standard M4 two-piece handguard. Features: Chambered in 5.56 NATO

Ballistic Advantage Nitride barrel

A2 flash hider and pistol grip

M4 carbine stock

Carbine length gas system

Railed gas block

Flat top upper receiver

Includes 30 round PMAG The Armalite M15 Rifle also features a flat top upper receiver for mounting optics, an M4 carbine stock, and A2 style accessories like the flash hider and pistol grip.

