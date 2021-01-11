Bill Strengthening Knife Law Preemption in New Hampshire Introduced

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- The New Hampshire Second Amendment State Preemption Act, HB 307, has been introduced by Representatives Norman Silber, Michael Yakubovich, Barbara Comtois and Linda Gould. This bill adds teeth to the state's existing preemption law for knives (as well as firearms and ammunition). HB 307 provides for significant penalties against those who violate the state's preemption law in order deter infringement. We will let you know when it's time to contact your legislators to help move this bill along.

Knife Rights' signature knife law preemption was enacted in New Hampshire in 2011, the third state to enact preemption for knife law. That followed Knife Rights' historic first-in-the-nation repeal of the state's ban on “stilettos, switch knives, daggers, and dirk-knives” in 2010. Both bills were sponsored by former Rep. Jenn Coffey.

Preemption prevents a patchwork of local ordinances more restrictive than state law which only serve to confuse or entrap law-abiding citizens traveling within or through the state. Preemption ensures citizens can expect consistent enforcement of state knife laws everywhere in a state.

Knife Rights passed the nation's first Knife Law Preemption bill in Arizona in 2010 and has since passed preemption bills in Alaska, Georgia, Kansas, Montana, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

About Knife Rights

Knife Rights (www.KnifeRights.org) is America's grassroots knife owners' organization; Rewriting Knife Law in America™ and forging a Sharper Future for all Americans™. Knife Rights efforts have resulted in 32 bills enacted repealing knife bans in 22 states and over one hundred cities and towns since 2010, as well as numerous litigation victories.